S2O Taiwan festival organizer refuses to refund ticket holders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After canceling K-pop singer CL’s, Dutch DJ R3hab’s, and Yellow Claw's appearance at the S2O Taiwan Songkran Music Festival, the event’s organizer Spunite has refused to refund tickets and continued to accuse the Ministry of Culture (MOC) of sabotage.

On Friday (Aug. 26), one day before the S2O festival kicked off, Spunite announced foreign acts for the event, including CL, R3hab, and Yellow Claw would not appear. Spunite founder Brian Tsai (蔡家偉) accused government departments of being inactive in processing its application to obtain permits and visas and attempted to direct the blame at the MOC.

The announcement and accusation generated public backlash, which heightened after the MOC issued a statement denying inaction. According to the MOC, it had reminded the organizers on Aug. 18, 19, 23, and 24 to submit an epidemic prevention and control plan for approval, but it wasn't until shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 24) that Spunite submitted an incomplete plan.

After announcing the foreign acts’ absence, Spunite declared that the event would still take place, but tickets would not be refunded, writing, “According to our rules, the organizers have the right to change venue or lineup.” As a form of compensation, ticket holders would be able to “bring a friend for FREE” to the event.

The policy further aggravated netizens, some of whom compared the incident to the developing Cambodia job scam and human-trafficking cases. Others referred to the Fyre Festival, a notorious, fraudulent music festival in 2017 that became the subject of several documentaries and television show episodes.

On Saturday (Aug. 27), the Taipei City Department of Legal Affairs issued a press release deeming Spunite’s refusal to refund tickets after the major lineup change illegal. The department wrote that it had already contacted Spunite via phone and Facebook but had yet to receive a response as of early Saturday morning.

Per the department, organizers of artistic and cultural performances should ensure the act matches its description and, in the case of a major lineup or content change, organizers must immediately make relevant announcements and notify consumers, who may demand full refunds. If organizers do not make the appropriate announcements or notify consumers, consumers are still entitled to full refunds after the performance.

Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) wrote on Facebook on Saturday evening that over 1,700 people had filed complaints against Spunite, which owed over NT$9.9 million (US$326,800) in refunds. She vowed to help those seeking refunds but did not guarantee success, suggesting that there is the possibility of the organizer transferring its assets elsewhere and closing its business.

In a livestreamed video, Tsai continued to accuse the MOC of “backstabbing” Spunite, claiming that the company began applying for approval in June, sought help from councilors, and that its paperwork was “hidden” by government agencies. “We will sue the cultural bureau, don’t worry,” Tsai said while showing viewers the venue, “Our government is a liar. I feel exhausted, things in Taiwan are so ugly. I don’t want to work here anymore; this is my last event in Taiwan. I’m not organizing more.”

In response to the public’s criticism about his “greed,” Tsai said, “I really don’t care what you think… Sue me if you will. I’m sorry, that’s how it is. There will be no refunds because the event is happening… Don’t come if you don’t want to. That’s it. Hate me all you want, many people hate me anyways, whether I hold the event or not, it’s all the same, honestly.”

Following the video, the MOC wrote in another press release that since the government tightened border controls in April 2021, it has done its best to process and refer cultural event applications to the Central Epidemic Command Center with a 96% approval rate and, “There is no need at all to seek legislators' help with lobbying.” The MOC also denied “backstabbing” Spunite, saying the claim is “fabricated out of thin air.”