Sri Lanka's cricketing loss to Afghanistan piles on the misery

Just one month after hosting responsibilities of the Asia Cup cricket tournament were shifted from Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates due to the ongoing political and economic crisis on the island, the country's cricket team was at the receiving end of an Afghanistan demolition job with the five-time champions losing in the opening match of the tournament.

Afghanistan won by a staggering eight wickets with Sri Lanka bundled out with a meager 105 runs in the Twenty20 game held in Dubai on Saturday.

It was difficult for Sri Lanka to recover after going 5 for 3 inside the first two overs, with the final scoreboard for Afghanistan standing at 106 runs for two wickets in 10.1 overs.

Hopes of lifting Sri Lankan spirits hit for a six

The match was being held days after an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team met Sri Lanka's President and Finance Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday to discuss a bailout as the country experiences it's worst economic crisis in over seven decades.

"We must deliver to our countrymen," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka during a media briefing ahead of the game as he addressed the turmoil at home.

Shanaka said he wanted to lift the spirits of the cricket loving nation.

"Cricket always brings a different kind of vibe to Sri Lankan people. Winning is the most thrilling thing," Shanaka said.

The last few months have been tumultuous for Sri Lanka as the South Asian nation battles crippling shortages of essential items, including food, fuel and medicine.

Thousands of angry protesters took to the streets and forced a government change in Colombo.

Unprecedented public anger forced former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. He sent a resignation to the parliament shortly after.

Wickremesinghe took charge as interim president, declaring a state of emergency on July 17.

Good start for Afghanistan

For Afghanistan, another crisis-stricken Asian nation, Saturday's match was proof that they are no feeble opponents.

Though the Taliban has cracked down on many forms of public entertainment in Afghanistan, men's cricket remains an exception.

Two months after the Taliban seized control in Afghanistan, the country's cricket team participated in the October 2021 T20 world cup.

Taliban officials even took to social media to celebrate the team winning a match against Scotland during the tournament.

Afghanistan received Test status in 2017, playing their first five-day game against India a year later.

The country has since made enormous progress on the international cricket scene.

"We have come here to play as a proper Test nation. We are not here to participate and go back. We will fight on pitches that favor our strengths," Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said after Saturday's game.

