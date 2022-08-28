Taiwan reports 26,450 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Aug. 28) announced 26,765 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 26,450 were local and 315 were imported, as well as 31 deaths.

The local cases included 11,993 males and 14,446 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 11 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, 91 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 31 reported deaths, 21 were male and 10 were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Twenty-nine had a history of chronic illness, while 26 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between June 1 and Aug. 25 and died between June 17 and Aug. 25.

The imported cases included 172 males and 143 females. They ranged in age from under 10 to 90 and arrived between July 28 and Saturday (Aug. 27). Five each arrived from Vietnam and the U.S.; four each from the Philippines and Portugal; two each from the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Thailand, and South Korea; and one each from India, Norway, Cambodia, and Saudi Arabia.

Taiwan has so far recorded 5,221,585 cases of COVID-19, including 27,014 imported, while 9,844 people have succumbed to the disease.