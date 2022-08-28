Nashville 3, Vancouver 0

|Nashville
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Nashville, Leal, 2 (Godoy), 19th minute; 2, Nashville, Maher, 1 (Hany Mukhtar), 23rd.
Second Half_3, Nashville, Maher, 2 (Zubak), 49th.
Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Cody Cropper.
Yellow Cards_Brown, Vancouver, 36th; Blackmon, Vancouver, 44th; Washington, Nashville, 63rd; Davis, Nashville, 76th; Lovitz, Nashville, 90th+1.
Red Cards_Cavallini, Vancouver, 53rd.
Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Felisha Mariscal, Meghan Mullen, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Fabrizio Stasolla.
___
Nashville_Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Eric Miller, Dave Romney, Taylor Washington; Sean Davis (Dax McCarty, 85th), Anibal Godoy (Brian Anunga, 78th), Hany Mukhtar (Luke Haakenson, 65th), Randall Leal (Jacob Shaffelburg, 66th), Alex Muyl; Ethan Zubak (Daniel Lovitz, 78th).
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown (Marcus Godinho, 66th), Julian Gressel, Ranko Veselinovic; Sebastian Berhalter (Cristian Dajome, 46th), Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld, Ryan Raposo (Lucas Cavallini, 46th), Alessandro Schopf (Pedro Vite, 66th); Brian White (Tosaint Ricketts, 73rd).