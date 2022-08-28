MOFA hosts foreign envoys to tour Taiwan's smart vehicle manufacturers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —On Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) hosted representatives from 29 countries for the 2022 Industrial Visit for Ambassadors and Representatives in Taiwan.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢), along with his wife, led the foreign envoys on tours of factories and labs in New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Hsinchu, to showcase Taiwan’s smart vehicle manufacturing capabilities, according to a press release from MOFA.

Visitors on the tour saw some of TECO’s Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems, including a heavy-duty electric motor with state of the art electronic controls and battery management components. They also learned about electric motorcycles produced by the Ottobike company, which are already selling well in Europe, and will soon hit the Taiwan market.

The envoys visited Tongzhi Electronics, the world’s third largest supplier of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). They also toured the Tron Energy Technology Corp. (創奕能源) facility, which has been a major player in developing electric buses for over 15 years.

Vice Minister Yui said that he hopes the foreign envoys will recognize Taiwan’s high-quality vehicles and related technologies, and that such visits will enhance international industrial cooperation in the future. By showcasing Taiwan’s world-class manufacturing techniques, MOFA hopes to foster partnerships across the global supply chain.

The envoys expressed interest in future possibilities of partnering with Taiwanese industries to spur investment in renewable energy and smart technology in their home countries.