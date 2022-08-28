Alexa
Insigne, Bernardeschi spark Toronto past Charlotte 2-0

By Associated Press
2022/08/28 10:36
Toronto FC defender Lukas MacNaughton (5) and Charlotte FC forward Karol Świderski (11) jump to head the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer m...
Toronto FC forward Jayden Nelson brings the ball upfield during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Charlotte FC, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, i...
Charlotte FC midfielder Derrick Jones, left, attempts to drive past Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer matc...
Fans gather and cheer prior to an MLS soccer match between Charlotte FC and Toronto FC, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kel...
Charlotte FC forward Karol Świderski, left, and Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley, right, fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS socce...
Charlotte FC defender Jaylin Lindsey (24) looks to inbound the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, Aug. 27...
Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and Charlotte FC midfielder Kamil Jóźwiak (7) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Satu...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored second-half goals to lead Toronto FC to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Insigne gave Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute with his fourth goal of the season. Bernardeschi added an insurance goal — his fifth — in the 66th minute.

Alex Bono finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Toronto (9-13-6), Kristijan Kahlina saved one shot for Charlotte (10-16-2).

Toronto beat Charlotte, an expansion team, in the first meeting 4-0 on July 23. Toronto is 4-1-2 in its last seven matches.

___

