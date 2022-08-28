Taiwan MAC blasts KMT for 'harming national interests' by visiting China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) issued a press release condemning the Kuomintang (KMT) for “sending the wrong message” and “severely harming overall national interests” by sending a top party official to China on Saturday (Aug. 27).

The MAC’s statement follows a press conference held by KMT Vice Chair Andrew Hsia (夏立言), who reported on his “achievements” in China and claimed the KMT was “shouldering the responsibility” of facilitating cross-strait communication. “This was supposed to be the government’s responsibility; the government did not have the means, so we were willing to shoulder it. The government should thank us. Why is it making up things to attack us?”

Hsia said the purpose of his trip was “very simple.” He was in China to show concern and to listen to the voices of Taiwanese living in China, to understand issues they face such as the decreased number of flights between Taiwan and China, their worries about heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait and the situation in Cambodia, as well as obstacles in cross-strait trade.

Though the KMT is unable to resolve the issues immediately, Hsia said, it can report the issues to the Chinese and Taiwanese governments and do its part in supervising the government “in the hopes that they will be resolved as soon as possible.”

In response, the MAC blasted Hsia for not only ignoring its efforts to put a stop to the trip as China stepped up its military drills around Taiwan but also meekly accepting China’s bullying and responding to its propaganda for unification. It wrote that the government has always held concern for Taiwanese doing business in China as well as actively rescuing victims trafficked to Cambodia.

“We believe that promoting positive cross-strait interactions is a responsibility shared by both parties. Our government has always been dedicated to maintaining existing cross-strait mechanisms and agreements, yet the Chinese Communist Party has insisted on its wrongful political pre-conditions and refused to communicate; it has not abided by their agreements, either.” The MAC added, “Parties from all sectors should know that any cross-strait issues, exchanges, and communications involving official authorities must be conducted by the government to ensure citizens’ welfare and national interest.”

The MAC denied the KMT’s claim that the government “made up things to attack” the party. It called for the KMT to see that China is the true culprit behind the destabilization of cross-strait peace and condemn its intimidation of Taiwan rather than join its schemes and blame the Taiwanese government.

Hsia’s trip to China was highly controversial, as it occurred at the height of China’s military drills around Taiwan, some of which took place within Taiwan’s territorial waters. Even some of the KMT’s own members opposed the trip, calling for their own party to “stop the visit, listen to public opinion,” according to an earlier report.