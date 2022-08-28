New York Red Bulls 3, Miami 1

Miami 1 0 — 1 New York Red Bulls 1 2 — 3

First Half_1, Miami, Higuain, 9, 19th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 12 (Tolkin), 43rd.

Second Half_3, New York Red Bulls, Edelman, 1, 53rd; 4, New York Red Bulls, Clark, 1 (Nealis), 74th.

Goalies_Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Mota, Miami, 34th; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 36th; Long, New York Red Bulls, 42nd; Tolkin, New York Red Bulls, 80th.

Red Cards_Pozuelo, Miami, 29th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Jeff Hosking, Lukasz Szpala. 4th Official_Ricardo Fierro.

___

Lineups

Miami_Drake Callender; Kieran Gibbs (Ryan Sailor, 46th), Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin; Gregore, Jean Mota (Bryce Duke, 78th), Alejandro Pozuelo, Indiana Vassilev (Robert Thomas Taylor, 61st); Gonzalo Higuain (Emerson Rodriguez, 46th), Ariel Lassiter (Corentin Jean, 61st).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long (Dylan Nealis, 69th), Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin; Cristhian Casseres Jr., Daniel Edelman, Lewis Morgan (Omir Fernandez, 81st), Dru Yearwood (Caden Clark, 69th); Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 80th).