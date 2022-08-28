Cheng Pao-ching joins Taiwan's contentious Taoyuan mayor's race as independent

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an evening webcast on Saturday (Aug. 27), former Taoyuan legislator Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清) officially declared his candidacy for the office of Taoyuan mayor.

Speaking as a guest on the popular political webcast The Chairman’s Talk (董事長開講), Cheng said “I have decided to run for mayor of Taoyuan.”

Cheng’s announcement comes just weeks after the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) initial candidate for the office of Taoyuan mayor, Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), agreed to exit the race. Lin gave up the DPP’s nomination following a plagiarism scandal related to his master’s thesis at National Taiwan University.

In his announcement on Saturday, Cheng criticized the DPP and their selection of Lin to run in Taoyuan. Speaking on the process of nominating candidates, Cheng said: “We in Taoyuan went against the principles of democracy and asked an incompetent person, and a scandal-ridden one, to run for election. My reason for running is to relight the fire of democracy here.”

Cheng is 67 years old and served as a national legislator for the DPP representing Taoyuan for many years. He first served in the role from 1996 to 2002, and then returned to the Legislative Yuan in 2016 and served until 2020.

Cheng alluded to his likely entry into the race earlier this week when he asked people for a “fair chance” if he were to announce his candidacy. At the time he declared that his decision to run would not be “out of self-interest but to revive the founding spirit of the (DPP) of decades previous.”

Following Lin Chih-chien’s exit from the race, the DPP quickly nominated current Taoyuan legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) to step into the race. Cheng Pao-ching will run as an independent against Cheng Yun-peng, the Kuomintang’s candidate Simon Chang Shan-cheng (張善政), and Lai Hsiang-lin (賴香伶) of the Taiwan’s People’s Party.

After Cheng's announcement, the chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) You Ying-lung (游盈隆) outlined five reasons for Cheng's decision to enter the race.

“First, Cheng mourns the loss of the DPP’s founding spirit of selflessness.



Second, his run is in protest to the seizure of the primary election process by the central DPP establishment and President Tsai, which have strangled democracy within the party.



Third, Cheng considers it unacceptable that President and party chair Tsai Ing-wen would absurdly insist that ‘the whole party (DPP) supports Lin Chih-chien’s innocence.’



Fourth, he resents that all three candidates proposed by the main parties are outsiders.



Fifth, based on his ability, experience, and honesty, Cheng is confident that he can still contribute (as a leader) and that he is the best choice for the people of Taoyuan.”

Article updated to add You Ying-lung's comments