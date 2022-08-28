Alexa
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/08/28 06:49
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 000 001 001 2 6 1
Toronto 000 000 000 0 2 1

Ohtani, Herget (8) and Stassi; Manoah, Y.García (8), Bass (9) and Kirk. W_Ohtani 11-8. L_Manoah 12-7. Sv_Herget (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Velazquez (8).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 010 1 6 0
Boston 400 100 00x 5 8 0

Springs, Cleavinger (7) and Bethancourt; R.Hill, Familia (8), Schreiber (8) and Plawecki. W_R.Hill 6-5. L_Springs 6-4. Sv_Schreiber (5). HRs_Boston, K.Hernández (6).

___

Detroit 220 012 013 11 18 0
Texas 100 000 001 2 9 0

Rodriguez, Vest (7), J.Jiménez (8), Norris (9) and Barnhart; Keuchel, D.Santana (6), Sborz (8), B.Martin (9) and Heim. W_Rodriguez 3-3. L_Keuchel 2-8. HRs_Detroit, Candelario (11), Haase (9). Texas, A.García (21).

___

Baltimore 003 000 000 3 6 0
Houston 000 000 100 1 4 1

Kremer, Bautista (8) and Rutschman; Urquidy, S.Martinez (6), P.Maton (7), B.Abreu (9) and Vázquez. W_Kremer 6-4. L_Urquidy 12-5. Sv_Bautista (10). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (23), Hays (15).

___

New York 000 000 000 20 2 1 2
Oakland 000 000 000 21 3 6 2

(11 innings)

Germán, Loáisiga (8), Marinaccio (9), Trivino (10) and Higashioka; Oller, Acevedo (9), Puk (10), Payamps (11) and Murphy. W_Payamps 3-3. L_Trivino 2-8. HRs_Oakland, Vogt (6).

___

Cleveland 000 100 030 4 6 0
Seattle 011 000 100 3 3 1

Plesac, Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Maile; L.Castillo, D.Castillo (7), Muñoz (8), Festa (9) and Casali, Raleigh. W_Plesac 3-11. L_Muñoz 2-5. Sv_Clase (30). HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (26). Seattle, E.Suárez (24), Ju.Rodríguez (21), Lamb (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 022 000 000 4 11 1
Kansas City 300 000 000 3 7 0

Darvish, R.Suarez (8), N.Martinez (9) and Au.Nola; Lynch, Snider (6), Ca.Hernández (7), Barlow (9) and Perez. W_Darvish 11-7. L_Lynch 4-9. Sv_N.Martinez (6). HRs_San Diego, Myers (3).

___

Arizona 050 100 013 10 11 0
Chicago 300 000 020 5 7 1

M.Kelly, Melancon (8), Mantiply (8), Frias (9) and C.Kelly; D.Martin, Velasquez (4), Diekman (8), J.Ruiz (8), J.Kelly (9), R.López (9) and Ca.Pérez. W_M.Kelly 11-5. L_D.Martin 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Sheets (10).

___

San Francisco 000 010 001 0 2 4 0
Minnesota 000 000 002 1 3 9 0

(10 innings)

Cobb, Littell (6), Young (7), Brebbia (8), Doval (8), Leone (10) and Bart; S.Gray, Thielbar (6), Jax (7), Megill (8), J.Duran (10) and León, G.Sánchez. W_J.Duran 2-3. L_Leone 4-5.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0 6 1
Philadelphia 321 000 00x 6 7 0

Beede, De Jong (4), Stout (7), Vieaux (8) and Heineman; Gibson, Coonrod (8), Nelson (9) and Realmuto. W_Gibson 9-5. L_Beede 1-4. HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (13).

___

Los Angeles 001 000 000 1 6 1
Miami 000 101 00x 2 6 0

D.May, Ferguson (7), Bickford (8) and Smith; Alcantara, and Stallings. W_Alcantara 12-6. L_D.May 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (30).

___

Cincinnati 100 004 001 6 12 0
Washington 010 000 010 2 8 0

Cessa, Gibaut (5), Kuhnel (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (8) and Robinson; Espino, McGee (6), Arano (7), Harvey (8), Edwards Jr. (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Gibaut 1-0. L_Espino 0-6. Sv_A.Díaz (6). HRs_Cincinnati, K.Farmer (8), Friedl (2), Moran (5). Washington, L.Thomas (13).

___

Chicago 000 000 000 0 5 1
Milwaukee 000 000 43x 7 12 0

Smyly, Wick (7), Rucker (7) and Wills.Contreras; Woodruff, Ta.Rogers (7), Bush (8), Suter (9) and Caratini. W_Ta.Rogers 2-6. L_Wick 4-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (10), Wong (9), Adames (26).

___

Colorado 000 000 000 0 5 0
New York 110 000 10x 3 7 0

Freeland, Lawrence (6), Bird (8) and El.Díaz; D.Peterson, Lugo (7), T.May (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_D.Peterson 7-3. L_Freeland 7-9. Sv_Ottavino (2). HRs_New York, Nimmo (12).

___

Atlanta 000 410 000 5 10 0
St. Louis 000 220 002 6 9 1

Morton, McHugh (6), R.Iglesias (7), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Montgomery, Romero (6), J.Hicks (7), Helsley (9) and Knizner, Molina. W_Helsley 8-1. L_K.Jansen 5-1. HRs_Atlanta, d'Arnaud (14). St. Louis, Knizner (2), Arenado (27).