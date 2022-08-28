Saturday's Major League Linescores

|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
Ohtani, Herget (8) and Stassi; Manoah, Y.García (8), Bass (9) and Kirk. W_Ohtani 11-8. L_Manoah 12-7. Sv_Herget (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Velazquez (8).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Boston
|400
|100
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Springs, Cleavinger (7) and Bethancourt; R.Hill, Familia (8), Schreiber (8) and Plawecki. W_R.Hill 6-5. L_Springs 6-4. Sv_Schreiber (5). HRs_Boston, K.Hernández (6).
___
|Detroit
|220
|012
|013
|—
|11
|18
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|9
|0
Rodriguez, Vest (7), J.Jiménez (8), Norris (9) and Barnhart; Keuchel, D.Santana (6), Sborz (8), B.Martin (9) and Heim. W_Rodriguez 3-3. L_Keuchel 2-8. HRs_Detroit, Candelario (11), Haase (9). Texas, A.García (21).
___
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|4
|1
Kremer, Bautista (8) and Rutschman; Urquidy, S.Martinez (6), P.Maton (7), B.Abreu (9) and Vázquez. W_Kremer 6-4. L_Urquidy 12-5. Sv_Bautista (10). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (23), Hays (15).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|20
|—
|2
|1
|2
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|21
|—
|3
|6
|2
(11 innings)
Germán, Loáisiga (8), Marinaccio (9), Trivino (10) and Higashioka; Oller, Acevedo (9), Puk (10), Payamps (11) and Murphy. W_Payamps 3-3. L_Trivino 2-8. HRs_Oakland, Vogt (6).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|030
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Seattle
|011
|000
|100
|—
|3
|3
|1
Plesac, Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Maile; L.Castillo, D.Castillo (7), Muñoz (8), Festa (9) and Casali, Raleigh. W_Plesac 3-11. L_Muñoz 2-5. Sv_Clase (30). HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (26). Seattle, E.Suárez (24), Ju.Rodríguez (21), Lamb (3).
___
|San Diego
|022
|000
|000
|—
|4
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Darvish, R.Suarez (8), N.Martinez (9) and Au.Nola; Lynch, Snider (6), Ca.Hernández (7), Barlow (9) and Perez. W_Darvish 11-7. L_Lynch 4-9. Sv_N.Martinez (6). HRs_San Diego, Myers (3).
___
|Arizona
|050
|100
|013
|—
|10
|11
|0
|Chicago
|300
|000
|020
|—
|5
|7
|1
M.Kelly, Melancon (8), Mantiply (8), Frias (9) and C.Kelly; D.Martin, Velasquez (4), Diekman (8), J.Ruiz (8), J.Kelly (9), R.López (9) and Ca.Pérez. W_M.Kelly 11-5. L_D.Martin 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Sheets (10).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|001
|0
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|002
|1
|—
|3
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Cobb, Littell (6), Young (7), Brebbia (8), Doval (8), Leone (10) and Bart; S.Gray, Thielbar (6), Jax (7), Megill (8), J.Duran (10) and León, G.Sánchez. W_J.Duran 2-3. L_Leone 4-5.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|321
|000
|00x
|—
|6
|7
|0
Beede, De Jong (4), Stout (7), Vieaux (8) and Heineman; Gibson, Coonrod (8), Nelson (9) and Realmuto. W_Gibson 9-5. L_Beede 1-4. HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (13).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Miami
|000
|101
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
D.May, Ferguson (7), Bickford (8) and Smith; Alcantara, and Stallings. W_Alcantara 12-6. L_D.May 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (30).
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|004
|001
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|8
|0
Cessa, Gibaut (5), Kuhnel (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (8) and Robinson; Espino, McGee (6), Arano (7), Harvey (8), Edwards Jr. (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Gibaut 1-0. L_Espino 0-6. Sv_A.Díaz (6). HRs_Cincinnati, K.Farmer (8), Friedl (2), Moran (5). Washington, L.Thomas (13).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|43x
|—
|7
|12
|0
Smyly, Wick (7), Rucker (7) and Wills.Contreras; Woodruff, Ta.Rogers (7), Bush (8), Suter (9) and Caratini. W_Ta.Rogers 2-6. L_Wick 4-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (10), Wong (9), Adames (26).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|New York
|110
|000
|10x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Freeland, Lawrence (6), Bird (8) and El.Díaz; D.Peterson, Lugo (7), T.May (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_D.Peterson 7-3. L_Freeland 7-9. Sv_Ottavino (2). HRs_New York, Nimmo (12).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|410
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|220
|002
|—
|6
|9
|1
Morton, McHugh (6), R.Iglesias (7), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Montgomery, Romero (6), J.Hicks (7), Helsley (9) and Knizner, Molina. W_Helsley 8-1. L_K.Jansen 5-1. HRs_Atlanta, d'Arnaud (14). St. Louis, Knizner (2), Arenado (27).