"The Russian army does not strike at civilian facilities," Vladimir Putin said in June. But independent observers disagree. UN figures estimate that, ... "The Russian army does not strike at civilian facilities," Vladimir Putin said in June. But independent observers disagree. UN figures estimate that, as of August 22, the civilian toll of Russian attacks had reached 5,500 deaths and 7,800 injuries since the war began. Here, a destroyed shopping center in Kremenchuk on June 27.