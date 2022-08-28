Minnesota 2, Houston 1

|Houston
First Half_1, Houston, Baird, 1 (Dorsey), 45th+1 minute.
Second Half_2, Minnesota, Picault, 79th; 3, Minnesota, Amarilla, 9 (Benitez), 84th.
Goalies_Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller.
Yellow Cards_Carrasquilla, Houston, 37th; Reynoso, Minnesota, 44th; Steres, Houston, 63rd; Parker, Houston, 78th.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Gjovalin Bori, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
___
Houston_Steve Clark; Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker, Daniel Steres; Corey Baird (Nelson Quinones, 86th), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Darwin Quintero, 81st), Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault, Memo Rodriguez (Darwin Ceren, 65th), Matias Vera; Sebastian Ferreira.
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Alan Benitez, Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy (Brent Kallman, 7th), D.J. Taylor; Kervin Arriaga (Mender Garcia, 68th), Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso; Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane (Abu Danladi, 81st), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Wil Trapp, 45th).