Saturday At Flats West Bank Cleveland Purse: $251,750 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CLEVELAND (AP) _ Results Saturday from Tennis in the Land at Flats West Bank (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Championship

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (7), Belarus, 6-1, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, walkover.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (2), Australia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina (4), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3.