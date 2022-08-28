England finishes off South Africa for big win in 2nd test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England quickly cleaned up South Africa's tail with the new ball to confirm a resounding innings win in the second test on Saturday and send the series to a decider.

England won by an innings and 85 runs inside three days as James Anderson and Ollie Robinson combined to take the last five South African wickets in just 5.1 overs of the new ball.

South Africa was bowled out for 179 in its second innings at Old Trafford, still well short of making England bat again.

The new England was back on track after an innings defeat in the series opener at Lord's interrupted its winning start under new test captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

"Amazing to come back from last week’s disappointment at Lord’s," Stokes said. “Gives us a lot of confidence back.”

Robinson finished with 4-43 in the second innings in his comeback test and Anderson had 3-30 and six wickets in the match at his home ground. Anderson also went to 100 test wickets against South Africa, another milestone in the remarkable career of the evergreen 40-year-old fast bowler.

He set the tone at the start of the day by knocking South Africa captain Dean Elgar's off stump out of the ground. England's first breakthrough came in the first 15 minutes.

England was on course to make the series 1-1 ever since it rolled the visitors out for 151 in their first innings on Thursday and then posted a formidable 415-9 declared on Friday, with centuries by Stokes (103) and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (113 not out).

Elgar said he had “no regrets” about choosing to bat first, a decision viewed as an error of judgment as England's seam bowlers tore through the visiting lineup in helpful bowling conditions in Manchester.

South Africa started day three on 23-0 and although Keegan Petersen (42) and Rassie van der Dussen (41) delayed England's victory with an 87-run stand for the fourth wicket, that was the only resistance and the result was never really in doubt.

They kept England wicketless in the second session, with Van der Dussen batting with a broken finger that will see him miss the final test.

Stokes made another crucial intervention in the match when he removed Van der Dussen and Petersen in consecutive overs of a gutsy spell with the old ball after tea, opening the way for Anderson and Robinson to finish things off.

Anderson's second delivery with the new ball nipped back off the seam to smash into Simon Harmer's stumps to leave South Africa 172-6 and England raced to victory from there.

England was clinical at the end as the Proteas went from 141-3 to 179 all out, with those last five wickets falling for just seven runs.

The series decider is at the Oval in London starting on Sept. 8.

