All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|78
|49
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|45-20
|33-29
|Tampa Bay
|69
|57
|.548
|8½
|+½
|7-3
|L-2
|42-23
|27-34
|Toronto
|68
|57
|.544
|9
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|36-27
|32-30
|Baltimore
|67
|59
|.532
|10½
|1½
|6-4
|W-3
|37-24
|30-35
|Boston
|62
|65
|.488
|16
|7
|4-6
|W-2
|31-33
|31-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|67
|58
|.536
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|32-25
|35-33
|Minnesota
|64
|61
|.512
|3
|4
|4-6
|W-2
|37-28
|27-33
|Chicago
|63
|64
|.496
|5
|6
|2-8
|L-3
|30-33
|33-31
|Kansas City
|51
|77
|.398
|17½
|18½
|3-7
|L-2
|31-37
|20-40
|Detroit
|49
|78
|.386
|19
|20
|6-4
|W-1
|29-35
|20-43
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|81
|47
|.633
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|42-20
|39-27
|Seattle
|69
|58
|.543
|11½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|34-28
|35-30
|Texas
|58
|68
|.460
|22
|10½
|6-4
|L-1
|28-35
|30-33
|Los Angeles
|54
|73
|.425
|26½
|15
|3-7
|W-2
|26-36
|28-37
|Oakland
|47
|81
|.367
|34
|22½
|4-6
|W-1
|21-43
|26-38
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|82
|46
|.641
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|43-19
|39-27
|Atlanta
|79
|49
|.617
|3
|+9
|7-3
|L-1
|42-24
|37-25
|Philadelphia
|72
|55
|.567
|9½
|+2½
|7-3
|W-6
|39-29
|33-26
|Miami
|55
|71
|.437
|26
|14
|4-6
|W-1
|26-34
|29-37
|Washington
|42
|85
|.331
|39½
|27½
|3-7
|L-2
|19-46
|23-39
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|73
|54
|.575
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|41-22
|32-32
|Milwaukee
|66
|59
|.528
|6
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|32-25
|34-34
|Chicago
|55
|72
|.433
|18
|14½
|5-5
|L-1
|28-38
|27-34
|Cincinnati
|50
|75
|.400
|22
|18½
|5-5
|W-2
|26-36
|24-39
|Pittsburgh
|47
|79
|.373
|25½
|22
|2-8
|L-7
|26-36
|21-43
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|87
|38
|.696
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|45-16
|42-22
|San Diego
|70
|58
|.547
|18½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|35-28
|35-30
|San Francisco
|61
|64
|.488
|26
|7½
|3-7
|L-3
|34-29
|27-35
|Arizona
|58
|67
|.464
|29
|10½
|5-5
|W-2
|32-32
|26-35
|Colorado
|54
|74
|.422
|34½
|16
|3-7
|L-4
|36-32
|18-42
___
L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Texas 7, Detroit 6
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 3, Houston 1
Detroit 11, Texas 2
San Diego 4, Kansas City 3
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Cleveland 4, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Martinez 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 7, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4
Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0
San Diego 4, Kansas City 3
Cincinnati 6, Washington 2
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-7) at Miami (Cabrera 4-1), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-17), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-8), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-3), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 9-5), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:08 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.