Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/27 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 78 49 .614 _ _ 6-4 L-1 45-20 33-29
Tampa Bay 69 57 .548 7-3 L-2 42-23 27-34
Toronto 68 57 .544 9 _ 7-3 L-2 36-27 32-30
Baltimore 67 59 .532 10½ 6-4 W-3 37-24 30-35
Boston 62 65 .488 16 7 4-6 W-2 31-33 31-32
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 67 58 .536 _ _ 5-5 W-1 32-25 35-33
Minnesota 64 61 .512 3 4 4-6 W-2 37-28 27-33
Chicago 63 64 .496 5 6 2-8 L-3 30-33 33-31
Kansas City 51 77 .398 17½ 18½ 3-7 L-2 31-37 20-40
Detroit 49 78 .386 19 20 6-4 W-1 29-35 20-43
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 81 47 .633 _ _ 6-4 L-2 42-20 39-27
Seattle 69 58 .543 11½ _ 6-4 L-1 34-28 35-30
Texas 58 68 .460 22 10½ 6-4 L-1 28-35 30-33
Los Angeles 54 73 .425 26½ 15 3-7 W-2 26-36 28-37
Oakland 47 81 .367 34 22½ 4-6 W-1 21-43 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 82 46 .641 _ _ 6-4 W-3 43-19 39-27
Atlanta 79 49 .617 3 +9 7-3 L-1 42-24 37-25
Philadelphia 72 55 .567 +2½ 7-3 W-6 39-29 33-26
Miami 55 71 .437 26 14 4-6 W-1 26-34 29-37
Washington 42 85 .331 39½ 27½ 3-7 L-2 19-46 23-39
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 73 54 .575 _ _ 7-3 W-1 41-22 32-32
Milwaukee 66 59 .528 6 4-6 W-1 32-25 34-34
Chicago 55 72 .433 18 14½ 5-5 L-1 28-38 27-34
Cincinnati 50 75 .400 22 18½ 5-5 W-2 26-36 24-39
Pittsburgh 47 79 .373 25½ 22 2-8 L-7 26-36 21-43
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 87 38 .696 _ _ 7-3 L-1 45-16 42-22
San Diego 70 58 .547 18½ _ 5-5 W-2 35-28 35-30
San Francisco 61 64 .488 26 3-7 L-3 34-29 27-35
Arizona 58 67 .464 29 10½ 5-5 W-2 32-32 26-35
Colorado 54 74 .422 34½ 16 3-7 L-4 36-32 18-42

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Texas 7, Detroit 6

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Texas 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Seattle 3

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Martinez 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4

Saturday's Games

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-7) at Miami (Cabrera 4-1), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-17), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-3), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.