English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Man United: Bruno Fernandes (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
Brentford: Vitaly Janelt (84).
Everton: Anthony Gordon (24).
Halftime: 0-1.
Brighton: Pascal Gross (65).
Halftime: 0-0.
Chelsea: Raheem Sterling (47, 63).
Leicester: Harvey Barnes (66).
Halftime: 0-0.
Liverpool: Luis Diaz (3, 85), Harvey Elliott (6), Trent Alexander-Arnold (28), Roberto Firmino (31, 62), Virgil Van Dijk (45), Chris Mepham (46), Fabio Carvalho (80).
Halftime: 5-0.
Man City: Bernardo Silva (53), Erling Haaland (62, 70, 81).
Crystal Palace: John Stones (4), Joachim Andersen (21).
Halftime: 0-2.
Arsenal: Martin Odegaard (64), Gabriel Magalhaes (85).
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
Norwich: Josh Sargent (76).
Halftime: 0-0.
Stoke: Lewis Baker (27).
Halftime: 0-1.
Blackpool: Josh Bowler (7), Jerry Yates (55), Theodor Corbeanu (90).
Bristol City: Tommy Conway (44), Antoine Semenyo (63), Marvin Ekpiteta (70).
Halftime: 1-1.
Halftime: 0-0.
Huddersfield: Faustino Anjorin (11, 30).
West Brom: Jed Wallace (37, 57).
Halftime: 2-1.
Hull: Oscar Estupinan (11, 42, 56).
Coventry: Matt Godden (30, 69).
Halftime: 2-1.
Middlesbrough: Riley McGree (14), Matt Crooks (30).
Swansea: Joel Piroe (79).
Halftime: 2-0.
Reading: Naby Sarr (14).
Halftime: 0-1.
Rotherham: Richard Wood (28, 71).
Halftime: 1-0.
Watford: Ken Sema (27), Joao Pedro (50).
QPR: Ilias Chair (18), Chris Willock (34), Albert Adomah (70).
Halftime: 1-2.
Wigan: Will Keane (43).
Burnley: Jay Rodriguez (17), Josh Brownhill (27, 86), Nathan Tella (51), Samuel Bastien (88).
Halftime: 1-2.
Halftime: 0-0.
Bristol Rovers: Ryan Loft (68).
Shrewsbury: Ryan Bowman (80).
Halftime: 0-0.
Cambridge United: Sam Smith (34, 53, 69), Liam O'Neil (79).
Burton Albion: Gassan Ahadme (1, 67), John Brayford (41).
Halftime: 1-2.
Cheltenham: Taylor Perry (63).
Oxford United: Cameron Brannagan (66, 86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Derby: Jason Knight (88), David McGoldrick (90).
Peterborough: Josh Knight (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (27), Sam Morsy (70).
Barnsley: Jack Aitchison (33), Callum Styles (75).
Halftime: 1-1.
Lincoln: Teddy Bishop (6, 14).
Fleetwood Town: Paddy Lane (32), Gerard Garner (90).
Halftime: 2-1.
Milton Keynes Dons: Will Grigg (16, 36), Conor Grant (62), Matthew Dennis (67).
Halftime: 0-2.
Plymouth: Niall Ennis (34), Ryan Hardie (88).
Halftime: 1-0.
Portsmouth: Dane Scarlett (25).
Halftime: 0-1.
Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass (12), Barry Bannan (19), Liam Palmer (31), Lee Gregory (45), Dominic Bernard (56).
Halftime: 4-0.
Wycombe: Anis Mehmeti (14).
Charlton: Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (15).
Halftime: 1-1.
Barrow: Josh Gordon (10).
Halftime: 0-1.
Halftime: 0-0.
Carlisle: Jon Mellish (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
Newport County: Omar Bogle (4, 44), Kayne Ramsay (9), Thierry Nevers (22).
Halftime: 0-4.
Leyton Orient: George Moncur (4), Charlie Kelman (38), Paul Smyth (48), Ruel Sotiriou (74).
Hartlepool: Wes McDonald (32), Josh Umerah (70).
Halftime: 2-1.
Doncaster: George Miller (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
Rochdale: Tyrese Sinclair (60).
Crawley Town: Jack Powell (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
Salford: Ryan Watson (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Stockport County: Antoni Sarcevic (84).
Swindon: Frazer Blake-Tracy (49).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sutton United: Josh Neufville (44), Tope Fadahunsi (82).
Mansfield Town: Oliver Hawkins (75).
Halftime: 1-0.
Tranmere: Josh Hawkes (4), Jake Burton (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
Walsall: Danny Johnson (5).
Grimsby Town: Harry Clifton (77, 82).
Halftime: 1-0.
Boreham Wood: No Name (48).
Altrincham: No Name (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bromley: No Name (53).
Halftime: 0-0.
Eastleigh: No Name (77, 90).
Southend: No Name (22).
Halftime: 0-1.
Halifax Town: No Name (82).
Notts County: No Name (41, 45, 59, 85).
Halftime: 0-2.
Wealdstone: No Name (44).
Halftime: 0-1.
York City FC: No Name (11).
Halftime: 0-1.
Maidstone United FC: No Name (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
Solihull Moors: No Name (16, 22, 90).
Halftime: 2-0.
Yeovil: No Name (34).
Halftime: 1-0.
Woking: James Daly (47), Reece Grego-Cox (85).
Wrexham: Aaron Hayden (35, 68), Ollie Palmer (81).
Halftime: 0-1.