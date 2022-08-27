NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|37
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|69
|60
|Miami
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|49
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|56
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|33
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|49
|49
|Indianapolis
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|77
|64
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|51
|95
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|64
|42
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|40
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|61
|68
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|64
|55
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|91
|50
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|55
|62
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|55
|43
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|50
|88
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|43
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|66
|61
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|92
|Washington
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|50
|64
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|59
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|54
|41
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|47
|Tampa Bay
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|37
|66
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|67
|45
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|53
|Green Bay
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|51
|55
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|40
|66
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|45
|45
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|76
|73
|L.A. Rams
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|56
|62
|Seattle
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|62
|86
___
Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10
Houston 17, San Francisco 0
Carolina 21, Buffalo 0
Dallas 27, Seattle 26
New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10
Las Vegas 23, New England 6
Atlanta 28, Jacksonville 12
Cincinnati 16, L.A. Rams 7
Baltimore 17, Washington 15
Chicago 21, Cleveland 20
Miami 48, Philadelphia 10
Tennessee 26, Arizona 23
Indianapolis 27, Tampa Bay 10
Denver 23, Minnesota 13
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.