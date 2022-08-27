Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/27 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 78 49 .614 _
Tampa Bay 69 57 .548
Toronto 68 57 .544 9
Baltimore 67 59 .532 10½
Boston 62 65 .488 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 67 58 .536 _
Minnesota 64 61 .512 3
Chicago 63 64 .496 5
Kansas City 51 77 .398 17½
Detroit 49 78 .386 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 81 47 .633 _
Seattle 69 58 .543 11½
Texas 58 68 .460 22
Los Angeles 54 73 .425 26½
Oakland 47 81 .367 34

___

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Texas 7, Detroit 6

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Texas 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Seattle 3

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Martinez 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.