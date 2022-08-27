NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|9
|5
|4
|31
|26
|15
|Houston
|8
|5
|5
|29
|31
|23
|Portland
|7
|3
|7
|28
|37
|20
|OL Reign
|7
|4
|6
|27
|22
|16
|Chicago
|7
|5
|5
|26
|26
|22
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|5
|26
|21
|21
|Angel City
|6
|5
|4
|22
|16
|17
|Orlando
|5
|6
|6
|21
|20
|33
|North Carolina
|4
|6
|4
|16
|30
|27
|Louisville
|2
|7
|8
|14
|16
|26
|Washington
|1
|6
|10
|13
|18
|23
|Gotham FC
|4
|11
|0
|12
|12
|32
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Orlando 2, Gotham FC 1
North Carolina 4, Chicago 0
San Diego 3, Houston 1
North Carolina 3, Portland 1
OL Reign 2, Orlando 1
Chicago 4, Louisville 0
Washington 2, Houston 2, tie
San Diego 2, Portland 0
Angel City at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
North Carolina at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at OL Reign, 10 p.m.