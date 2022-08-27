Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/27 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
San Diego 9 5 4 31 26 15
Houston 8 5 5 29 31 23
Portland 7 3 7 28 37 20
OL Reign 7 4 6 27 22 16
Chicago 7 5 5 26 26 22
Kansas City 7 4 5 26 21 21
Angel City 6 5 4 22 16 17
Orlando 5 6 6 21 20 33
North Carolina 4 6 4 16 30 27
Louisville 2 7 8 14 16 26
Washington 1 6 10 13 18 23
Gotham FC 4 11 0 12 12 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 20

Orlando 2, Gotham FC 1

North Carolina 4, Chicago 0

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, August 24

North Carolina 3, Portland 1

Friday, August 26

OL Reign 2, Orlando 1

Saturday, August 27

Chicago 4, Louisville 0

Washington 2, Houston 2, tie

San Diego 2, Portland 0

Sunday, August 28

Angel City at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at OL Reign, 10 p.m.