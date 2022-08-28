Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, August 27, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Morning rain;26;23;A little a.m. rain;27;23;SSW;17;91%;87%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;31;Sunny and very warm;41;30;NNE;13;31%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny and very hot;40;23;W;12;22%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;27;22;Increasingly windy;29;24;E;24;59%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;Sun and some clouds;21;13;NNE;16;65%;28%;4

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;15;10;A couple of showers;16;9;ESE;7;85%;86%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;WSW;9;13%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A p.m. thunderstorm;25;14;Sunny and nice;23;7;E;19;40%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;35;20;Windy and cooler;21;10;S;31;59%;26%;2

Athens, Greece;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;SW;12;54%;26%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;15;9;Increasing clouds;17;9;E;6;67%;4%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and hot;44;29;Breezy and hot;45;28;NW;24;10%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;S;9;74%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;27;20;Thunderstorms;27;21;NW;14;78%;98%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief p.m. showers;33;26;A few showers;33;26;S;8;74%;94%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A morning shower;29;22;Humid;29;22;WSW;18;70%;3%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Rain and drizzle;22;16;SSW;12;59%;80%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;W;10;54%;47%;6

Berlin, Germany;A stray thunderstorm;23;15;Variable cloudiness;23;13;NW;15;68%;3%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;18;9;A stray shower;18;9;SE;12;70%;57%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;ESE;11;35%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;30;19;A shower and t-storm;26;17;NW;13;72%;91%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;21;13;Partly sunny;22;12;NE;14;55%;4%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;34;18;Sunny and hot;33;18;WNW;10;47%;2%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Very warm;33;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;NW;11;64%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A morning shower;19;3;Sunny and cooler;13;2;E;12;51%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;33;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;N;13;31%;42%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;30;19;Not as warm;27;21;NNE;19;56%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, low humidity;33;25;Sunny, low humidity;35;26;NNE;17;37%;2%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A morning shower;17;9;Sun and some clouds;16;11;SSW;13;63%;60%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;19;SSE;6;65%;85%;5

Chennai, India;Humid;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;11;82%;82%;7

Chicago, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;27;22;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;S;16;63%;93%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;29;26;Downpours;29;26;WSW;19;80%;99%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, a t-storm;19;16;Showers, mainly late;22;14;WNW;13;78%;100%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;31;27;Partly sunny;30;27;NW;13;80%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;36;25;Partly sunny, nice;35;25;SSE;16;58%;12%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;SE;14;59%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;35;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSE;12;57%;35%;10

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;18;Partly sunny;32;16;SW;12;23%;9%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;E;14;76%;55%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;20;Showers around;32;21;S;9;63%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;20;12;Mainly cloudy;18;14;ENE;10;78%;41%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;NNE;12;16%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;26;22;Partly sunny, humid;27;23;ENE;17;80%;30%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;34;27;Partly sunny and hot;35;27;SSE;9;70%;31%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;ENE;12;35%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;12;67%;82%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, warmer;24;15;Sunny and very warm;25;15;NE;10;77%;82%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;24;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;25;ESE;7;73%;83%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SSE;10;74%;64%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;31;24;Breezy with a shower;31;24;ENE;23;59%;85%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;34;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;N;15;69%;96%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;ENE;12;59%;69%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid, a p.m. shower;28;22;Very warm and humid;31;22;E;12;69%;5%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;32;25;Afternoon showers;31;24;SW;11;71%;97%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;30;Sunny and very warm;37;32;NW;17;43%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;N;14;21%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing and cool;24;16;Sunny and nice;25;15;N;7;32%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with a shower;29;27;Breezy;30;26;W;22;72%;29%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;29;22;Couple of t-storms;25;21;ESE;8;83%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;35;23;Some sun;33;26;S;21;47%;16%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;28;17;Partly sunny;29;17;ESE;9;45%;7%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Increasingly windy;31;26;E;26;69%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and some clouds;31;21;Low clouds;30;23;WSW;11;56%;41%;5

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;SSE;12;80%;65%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a shower;33;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NE;8;82%;96%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouding up, mild;17;0;Breezy in the p.m.;13;-2;E;18;38%;33%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and drizzle;28;23;A morning shower;29;23;SW;15;74%;74%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;17;14;Partly sunny;16;14;SSE;12;81%;3%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;Partly sunny;25;17;W;11;65%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Mainly cloudy;23;14;ENE;15;60%;36%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds and fog;27;18;Partly sunny;28;18;SSW;11;62%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;24;20;Partly sunny;24;20;SW;9;76%;32%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;SSE;8;35%;55%;7

Male, Maldives;Showers this morning;30;26;A downpour;31;26;WNW;27;75%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Thickening clouds;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;6;76%;56%;11

Manila, Philippines;Morning showers;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;8;73%;96%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;18;8;Increasing clouds;19;14;NNE;20;63%;11%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Increasing clouds;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;NNW;11;61%;87%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;ESE;15;73%;95%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;31;15;Very warm;27;15;NNW;12;49%;20%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;30;23;SSW;19;61%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;17;6;Breezy and cooler;11;4;SSE;21;50%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A brief a.m. shower;21;15;Warmer with sunshine;27;20;ESE;4;58%;2%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy, warm;31;19;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;SE;13;40%;10%;4

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;NW;5;79%;44%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;20;11;Low clouds;22;12;E;12;60%;44%;6

New York, United States;Increasing clouds;31;23;Humid;29;22;ESE;13;65%;44%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;WNW;16;48%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning showers;18;5;Mostly cloudy;17;11;SW;12;63%;16%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A couple of showers;30;22;A morning shower;31;22;NE;15;49%;42%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;22;13;A bit of rain;20;11;N;15;61%;80%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;Mostly sunny;27;17;SE;10;66%;3%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in spots;29;24;A stray shower;29;24;ENE;19;72%;48%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SSE;11;82%;69%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;Showers around;33;24;E;10;71%;80%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;25;15;Warm with some sun;26;16;ENE;14;54%;7%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy with rain;17;8;Decreasing clouds;15;7;ESE;12;68%;9%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;9;68%;72%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;16;73%;56%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;22;ESE;10;60%;58%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;23;17;More clouds than sun;22;13;NW;12;66%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;23;14;Increasing clouds;27;17;NW;7;57%;6%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A little p.m. rain;20;11;SSW;13;52%;72%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;24;17;Mostly sunny;26;19;W;10;74%;10%;9

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;23;Showers around;28;22;S;20;68%;93%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;16;10;Cloudy and windy;14;11;SE;32;72%;34%;1

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm around;29;17;A t-storm around;29;17;ESE;8;57%;42%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;WSW;13;51%;66%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;41;29;Mostly cloudy;42;30;ESE;12;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;20;A t-storm around;30;19;WNW;12;65%;44%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Warmer;27;17;Sunshine and warm;30;17;NW;6;66%;9%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;15;Clearing;21;15;WSW;17;62%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thick cloud cover;25;17;A shower and t-storm;25;18;SW;13;72%;97%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-shower in spots;31;25;A shower in places;31;25;E;18;74%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;18;SW;9;99%;85%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;16;Thickening clouds;26;17;ESE;17;26%;20%;9

Santiago, Chile;Clearing;19;6;Sunny and warmer;25;7;ESE;8;40%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;8;77%;73%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;NNW;11;49%;3%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;13;Low clouds breaking;24;13;NNE;10;62%;5%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;25;16;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;ESE;9;50%;3%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;26;24;Mostly cloudy;29;25;ESE;18;55%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;W;9;73%;73%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;31;14;Sunny and very warm;30;15;SSW;8;50%;4%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;16;70%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A t-storm, warmer;27;16;A couple of showers;18;12;NNE;17;94%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;A morning shower;17;12;Partly sunny;20;12;NNW;16;69%;6%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;36;29;Hot with a t-storm;36;28;SE;11;57%;85%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;A t-storm around;27;16;NE;11;67%;88%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;34;18;Sunshine;33;19;SSE;11;22%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and hot;33;19;ENE;12;29%;2%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;S;12;11%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;N;17;61%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;A stray t-storm, hot;35;22;S;9;48%;44%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Humid;32;25;A shower and t-storm;26;22;NE;20;74%;91%;2

Toronto, Canada;Breezy this morning;22;18;Plenty of sunshine;26;21;SE;15;71%;4%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;32;24;Plenty of sun;34;27;ESE;14;53%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;N;12;54%;26%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. shower;21;8;A couple of showers;15;4;NNW;11;79%;98%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;22;14;Nice with some sun;23;15;E;8;61%;39%;5

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A thunderstorm;24;17;WNW;14;78%;85%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;25;WSW;8;61%;85%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine, very warm;29;15;Very warm;28;16;NNW;8;56%;28%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm;31;17;A t-storm, very warm;29;18;W;11;61%;96%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;11;7;Breezy with clearing;12;8;SE;30;80%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;29;25;A little a.m. rain;30;25;S;11;79%;81%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Hot with sunshine;36;21;Sunny and hot;34;21;NE;9;25%;2%;8

