Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, August 27, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Morning rain;78;73;A little a.m. rain;80;73;SSW;11;91%;87%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;87;Sunny and very warm;107;86;NNE;8;31%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;97;69;Sunny and very hot;103;74;W;8;22%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;81;71;Increasingly windy;85;75;E;15;59%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, nice;70;55;Sun and some clouds;70;55;NNE;10;65%;28%;4

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;59;50;A couple of showers;61;48;ESE;4;85%;86%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;WSW;6;13%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A p.m. thunderstorm;78;57;Sunny and nice;73;45;E;12;40%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;95;69;Windy and cooler;70;51;S;19;59%;26%;2

Athens, Greece;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;71;Sunshine, pleasant;88;72;SW;7;54%;26%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;59;48;Increasing clouds;62;48;E;4;67%;4%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and hot;111;85;Breezy and hot;114;82;NW;15;10%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An a.m. thunderstorm;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;73;S;6;74%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;80;68;Thunderstorms;80;69;NW;9;78%;98%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief p.m. showers;92;79;A few showers;91;79;S;5;74%;94%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A morning shower;84;71;Humid;85;71;WSW;11;70%;3%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;Rain and drizzle;72;61;SSW;7;59%;80%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;W;6;54%;47%;6

Berlin, Germany;A stray thunderstorm;73;60;Variable cloudiness;73;56;NW;9;68%;3%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;65;48;A stray shower;65;49;SE;7;70%;57%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;82;58;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;ESE;7;35%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;86;65;A shower and t-storm;78;63;NW;8;72%;91%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;70;55;Partly sunny;72;53;NE;9;55%;4%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;93;65;Sunny and hot;92;65;WNW;6;47%;2%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Very warm;91;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;64;NW;7;64%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A morning shower;67;37;Sunny and cooler;55;35;E;8;51%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;91;66;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;N;8;31%;42%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;86;67;Not as warm;81;70;NNE;12;56%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, low humidity;91;77;Sunny, low humidity;95;79;NNE;10;37%;2%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A morning shower;62;47;Sun and some clouds;61;51;SSW;8;63%;60%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;67;SSE;4;65%;85%;5

Chennai, India;Humid;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;SW;7;82%;82%;7

Chicago, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;81;71;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;S;10;63%;93%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;85;79;Downpours;85;78;WSW;12;80%;99%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;61;Showers, mainly late;72;58;WNW;8;78%;100%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;88;80;Partly sunny;86;80;NW;8;80%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;97;78;Partly sunny, nice;95;77;SSE;10;58%;12%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;SE;9;59%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;95;80;Partly sunny;95;81;SSE;8;57%;35%;10

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;64;Partly sunny;90;61;SW;8;23%;9%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;E;9;76%;55%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;68;Showers around;90;71;S;6;63%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;68;54;Mainly cloudy;64;57;ENE;6;78%;41%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;62;Sunny and pleasant;89;62;NNE;8;16%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;79;72;Partly sunny, humid;81;73;ENE;10;80%;30%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;93;80;Partly sunny and hot;95;81;SSE;6;70%;31%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;ENE;7;35%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;SE;7;67%;82%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, warmer;75;58;Sunny and very warm;77;59;NE;6;77%;82%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;75;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;92;77;ESE;4;73%;83%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;92;80;A t-storm around;92;80;SSE;6;74%;64%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;88;74;Breezy with a shower;87;75;ENE;15;59%;85%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;93;74;A thunderstorm;86;73;N;9;69%;96%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;ENE;7;59%;69%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid, a p.m. shower;83;71;Very warm and humid;87;71;E;8;69%;5%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;89;77;Afternoon showers;89;75;SW;7;71%;97%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;102;87;Sunny and very warm;99;90;NW;11;43%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;N;8;21%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing and cool;75;60;Sunny and nice;77;58;N;5;32%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with a shower;85;81;Breezy;86;79;W;14;72%;29%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;84;72;Couple of t-storms;78;70;ESE;5;83%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;95;74;Some sun;91;78;S;13;47%;16%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;82;63;Partly sunny;83;62;ESE;6;45%;7%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;Increasingly windy;88;79;E;16;69%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and some clouds;87;70;Low clouds;87;73;WSW;7;56%;41%;5

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;81;SSE;7;80%;65%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a shower;91;75;A shower and t-storm;86;75;NE;5;82%;96%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouding up, mild;63;32;Breezy in the p.m.;56;29;E;11;38%;33%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and drizzle;82;73;A morning shower;85;74;SW;10;74%;74%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;62;57;Partly sunny;60;57;SSE;7;81%;3%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;78;63;Partly sunny;77;62;W;7;65%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;Mainly cloudy;73;57;ENE;9;60%;36%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds and fog;81;64;Partly sunny;82;65;SSW;7;62%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;75;68;Partly sunny;76;68;SW;6;76%;32%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;92;72;Partly sunny and hot;93;71;SSE;5;35%;55%;7

Male, Maldives;Showers this morning;86;79;A downpour;87;79;WNW;16;75%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Thickening clouds;91;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NNE;4;76%;56%;11

Manila, Philippines;Morning showers;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;NNE;5;73%;96%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;65;46;Increasing clouds;66;57;NNE;13;63%;11%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Increasing clouds;75;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;NNW;7;61%;87%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;ESE;9;73%;95%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;88;59;Very warm;81;59;NNW;7;49%;20%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;90;72;Partly sunny;87;74;SSW;12;61%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;62;43;Breezy and cooler;51;39;SSE;13;50%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A brief a.m. shower;70;58;Warmer with sunshine;80;67;ESE;3;58%;2%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy, warm;88;66;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;SE;8;40%;10%;4

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;86;79;Partly sunny;86;78;NW;3;79%;44%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;67;52;Low clouds;72;54;E;7;60%;44%;6

New York, United States;Increasing clouds;89;73;Humid;85;72;ESE;8;65%;44%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;92;73;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;WNW;10;48%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning showers;65;40;Mostly cloudy;63;51;SW;7;63%;16%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A couple of showers;86;71;A morning shower;88;72;NE;9;49%;42%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;72;55;A bit of rain;68;53;N;9;61%;80%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;72;51;Mostly sunny;81;63;SE;6;66%;3%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in spots;84;75;A stray shower;84;75;ENE;12;72%;48%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;SSE;7;82%;69%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;Showers around;91;75;E;6;71%;80%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;78;58;Warm with some sun;79;61;ENE;8;54%;7%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy with rain;63;46;Decreasing clouds;60;45;ESE;8;68%;9%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;S;6;68%;72%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;NE;10;73%;56%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;71;ESE;6;60%;58%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;73;63;More clouds than sun;72;56;NW;7;66%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;57;Increasing clouds;80;63;NW;4;57%;6%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;49;A little p.m. rain;69;51;SSW;8;52%;72%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;76;63;Mostly sunny;79;66;W;6;74%;10%;9

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;82;73;Showers around;82;71;S;13;68%;93%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;61;49;Cloudy and windy;56;52;SE;20;72%;34%;1

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm around;85;63;A t-storm around;84;63;ESE;5;57%;42%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;68;Mostly sunny, warm;87;66;WSW;8;51%;66%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;106;85;Mostly cloudy;107;85;ESE;7;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;69;A t-storm around;85;67;WNW;7;65%;44%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Warmer;81;63;Sunshine and warm;85;62;NW;4;66%;9%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;68;59;Clearing;70;59;WSW;10;62%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thick cloud cover;76;63;A shower and t-storm;78;64;SW;8;72%;97%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-shower in spots;88;78;A shower in places;88;78;E;11;74%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;64;SW;6;99%;85%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;80;60;Thickening clouds;79;63;ESE;11;26%;20%;9

Santiago, Chile;Clearing;67;42;Sunny and warmer;76;45;ESE;5;40%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;NNE;5;77%;73%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;86;59;NNW;7;49%;3%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;70;56;Low clouds breaking;75;56;NNE;6;62%;5%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;77;61;Clouds and sun, nice;83;69;ESE;5;50%;3%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;75;Mostly cloudy;84;77;ESE;11;55%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;W;6;73%;73%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;88;56;Sunny and very warm;86;59;SSW;5;50%;4%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;86;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;E;10;70%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A t-storm, warmer;81;61;A couple of showers;65;54;NNE;10;94%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;A morning shower;63;54;Partly sunny;68;54;NNW;10;69%;6%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;97;84;Hot with a t-storm;96;82;SE;7;57%;85%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;81;61;A t-storm around;81;61;NE;7;67%;88%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;93;65;Sunshine;92;67;SSE;7;22%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;91;65;Sunny and hot;91;66;ENE;7;29%;2%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;90;73;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;S;7;11%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;92;77;Breezy in the p.m.;92;77;N;11;61%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;A stray t-storm, hot;95;72;S;6;48%;44%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Humid;90;76;A shower and t-storm;80;71;NE;13;74%;91%;2

Toronto, Canada;Breezy this morning;72;65;Plenty of sunshine;79;70;SE;9;71%;4%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;89;75;Plenty of sun;93;80;ESE;8;53%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;93;75;Partly sunny;92;75;N;7;54%;26%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. shower;70;47;A couple of showers;59;40;NNW;7;79%;98%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;72;58;Nice with some sun;73;60;E;5;61%;39%;5

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;85;65;A thunderstorm;75;62;WNW;9;78%;85%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;77;WSW;5;61%;85%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine, very warm;84;59;Very warm;83;60;NNW;5;56%;28%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm;88;63;A t-storm, very warm;84;64;W;7;61%;96%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;52;44;Breezy with clearing;54;46;SE;18;80%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;84;77;A little a.m. rain;87;76;S;7;79%;81%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Hot with sunshine;96;70;Sunny and hot;94;69;NE;6;25%;2%;8

