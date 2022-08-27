Taiwan tracks 21 Chinese warplanes as KMT official returns from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 21 aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 27) as the vice chairman of the Kuomintang (KMT) arrived home from a controversial trip.

None of the 21 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait, with most of the aircraft appearing in the southwest sector of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The planes included seven Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Xi’an H-6 bombers, and two Chengdu J-10 multi-role combat aircraft, the ministry said on Twitter. Taiwan tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and land-based air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities, while also issuing radio warnings.

The incursions came as KMT Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言) returned to Taipei after spending more than two weeks in China on a visit which was widely criticized as it came during large-scale military maneuvers threatening Taiwan, CNA reported.

While the KMT official said the focus of his trip was to meet Taiwanese students and business people, he also attended a dinner with Zhang Zhijun (張志軍), the head of China’s Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS).

