Taipei deputy mayor to announce bid for mayor

Huang Shan-shan will run as an independent

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/27 19:22
Taipei City Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan tours Yongkang Street Saturday. 

Taipei City Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan tours Yongkang Street Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) will announce her bid to run for mayor of Taipei City on Sunday (Aug. 28), according to media reports.

She tendered her resignation on Friday (Aug. 26), while on Saturday (Aug. 27), her last full day in office, she attended events on the capital’s touristy Yongkang Street and visited the latest edition of the annual Taipei Expo on its opening day, CNA reported.

Huang, 52, was widely believed to prepare a run as an independent candidate. Before she joined the city government in 2019, she served as a member of the Taipei City Council for the People First Party (PFP), but she has also won the support of the outgoing mayor, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

Asked whether PFP founder James Soong (宋楚瑜) would attend Sunday’s campaign launch, Huang said she was seeking the support of all citizens, but her family would not be present.

Her slogan will be “Taipei Keep Going,” symbolizing continuity, with the second word styled as “K33P” in a reference to Ko’s nickname “KP” and to her own first name, which sounds like the Mandarin Chinese for “three three."

If Huang wins the Nov. 26 election, she will be the capital’s first female mayor. Her main rivals for the job are former Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安), a grandson of late President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國).
