ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia has beaten South Africa 25-17 at Adelaide Oval in the third round of the Rugby Championship.

___

Australia 25 (Fraser McReight 2, Marika Koroibete tries; Noah Lolesio 2 conversions, 2 penalties), South Africa 17 (Kwagga Smith 2 tries; Handre Pollard penalty, Elton Jantjies 2 conversions). HT: 10-3