Corruption scandal hits Taiwan’s state-run oil company CPC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An employee of state-run oil company CPC Corp. Taiwan allegedly collected NT$40 million ($1.32 million) in kickbacks over 20 years up to his recent arrest, reports said Saturday (Aug. 27).

The suspect, surnamed Chang (張), worked at a CPC unit in Keelung City, where he used procurement and maintenance contracts for oil and gas tanker trucks to obtain monthly bribes, CNA reported.

After a tip-off, prosecutors found out in July that Chang had received kickbacks from a business. In August, they launched large-scale raids on eight offices and homes belonging to Chang and to the business people suspected of paying him off.

Two businessmen were released on bail, while prosecutors received a go-ahead from the court to seize NT$6.5 million of illegal income in a bank account owned by Chang. A second wave of raids conducted Friday (Aug. 26) led to the questioning and release on bail of a further four business people.

Prosecutors said the investigation was continuing, calling on other employees and business people to report to the authorities and come clean about any bribe payments.