Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Corruption scandal hits Taiwan’s state-run oil company CPC

Keelung employee accused of receiving NT$40 million over 20 years

  2088
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/27 16:50
A CPC employee has been accused of accepting NT$40 million in kickbacks over 20 years. 

A CPC employee has been accused of accepting NT$40 million in kickbacks over 20 years.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An employee of state-run oil company CPC Corp. Taiwan allegedly collected NT$40 million ($1.32 million) in kickbacks over 20 years up to his recent arrest, reports said Saturday (Aug. 27).

The suspect, surnamed Chang (張), worked at a CPC unit in Keelung City, where he used procurement and maintenance contracts for oil and gas tanker trucks to obtain monthly bribes, CNA reported.

After a tip-off, prosecutors found out in July that Chang had received kickbacks from a business. In August, they launched large-scale raids on eight offices and homes belonging to Chang and to the business people suspected of paying him off.

Two businessmen were released on bail, while prosecutors received a go-ahead from the court to seize NT$6.5 million of illegal income in a bank account owned by Chang. A second wave of raids conducted Friday (Aug. 26) led to the questioning and release on bail of a further four business people.

Prosecutors said the investigation was continuing, calling on other employees and business people to report to the authorities and come clean about any bribe payments.
corruption
corruption scandal
bribes
kickbacks
CPC Corporation
CPC
Keelung

RELATED ARTICLES

Water level in north Taiwan dam drops to 37%
Water level in north Taiwan dam drops to 37%
2022/08/28 18:20
15% of Taiwan's councilors have criminal record, majority are KMT
15% of Taiwan's councilors have criminal record, majority are KMT
2022/08/25 15:35
Taiwan’s Yilan County chief charged with corruption
Taiwan’s Yilan County chief charged with corruption
2022/08/23 14:30
Taiwan asks public to conserve water
Taiwan asks public to conserve water
2022/08/22 10:32
Taiwan hospital says combined Chinese, Western therapy greatly cuts COVID death rates
Taiwan hospital says combined Chinese, Western therapy greatly cuts COVID death rates
2022/08/18 11:37