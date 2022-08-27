Swedish radio show highlights Taiwan's political situation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Radio Sweden, Sweden's international broadcasting station, aired a special program that spotlighted Taiwan’s political situation last Saturday (Aug. 20), titled, “If war comes to Taiwan.”

The segment featured interviews with Taiwan envoy to Sweden Vincent Yao (姚金祥), Swedish parliamentarian Boriana Aberg, Lithuania Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, and other European officials.

Yao said that "Taiwan has survived." He pointed out that the process of Taiwan's democratization from World War II to today is considered a "miracle" to many people, and few countries in similar situations have been able to do the same, per CNA.

The representative said he was excited and impressed by Taiwan’s first presidential election when he was a student. He said that for most Taiwanese, the nation has long been sovereign and independent.

However, it is not recognized by most countries because of certain international situations, Yao said, referring to Chinese interference.

Aberg, who led a Swedish parliament delegation to Taiwan in April, said she had received a letter of protest from the Chinese embassy two years ago for meeting with Taiwan's representative in Sweden and referred to him as an ambassador, CNA reported. The letter stated that Aberg’s actions endangered Sweden-China ties and also hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese.

The parliamentarian said she was surprised the Chinese embassy was following her Facebook page, where she had made a post about the meeting. It is inappropriate to put pressure on elected representatives, she said.

Landsbergis said he would like to see more countries speak out in support of Taiwan, as threats of force like China's appear to be normalized.

Robert Rydberg, Sweden's deputy foreign minister, said the Nordic country supports democratic countries. However, the Taiwan issue is not only about political systems but also concerns the status of international law and China.

Cui Aimin (崔愛民), China’s ambassador to Sweden, also made an appearance and claimed that Taiwan's future will be decided by China’s 1.4 billion people. He added that Taiwan's democratic elections are akin to Nazi Germany electing Hitler.

Cui also reiterated Beijing’s willingness to use force to achieve unification if necessary.