Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council minister prepares visit to US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) plans a visit to the United States for early September which will include speaking engagements at top think tanks, reports said Friday (Aug. 26).

He will address the Brookings Institution on Sept. 6 and deliver the opening address at an international seminar organized by the Prospect Foundation and the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) the following day, CNA reported.

Chiu is also scheduled to meet with Biden administration officials to discuss the current state of relations between Taiwan and China. Since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei Aug. 2-3, China has conducted a series of large-scale military exercises all along its east coast and close to Taiwan, including the firing of missiles.

The minister’s address at the Brookings Institution bears the title, “Protecting Taiwan’s Democracy, Safeguarding Peace in the Taiwan Strait,” and will feature discussions with the think tank’s vice president and director of the Foreign Policy program, Suzanne Maloney, and with Foreign Policy Senior Fellow Ryan Hass.

The CNAS event on Sept. 7 is titled “Taiwan, Evolving World and Cross-Strait Relations” and will see a wide range of discussions on Taiwan-U.S.-China relations and Indo-Pacific regional security, MAC said.