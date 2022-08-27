Taiwan reports 25,621 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 25,621 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Aug. 27), as well as 280 imported cases and 40 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The single-day number of local cases reached a peak of 94,808 May 27, and dropped to a 100-day low of 15,206 local transmissions Aug. 8. Due to the feared spread of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant, officials predicted the daily number would reach 30,000 next week, with a peak expected in mid-September or later.

Saturday's new local cases included 11,493 males and 14,115 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 5,539, followed by Taipei City with 3,167 cases, and Taoyuan City with 2,976. Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Tainan each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 40 newly reported deaths were 22 male and 18 female local cases aged between under 5 and 99, with 38 suffering from chronic diseases and 24 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 15 and Aug. 24, and passed away between June 11 and Aug. 24.

The 280 new imported cases included 140 males and 140 females, aged from under 5 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between July 22 and Aug. 26.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 5,194,850, including 5,168,096 domestic cases and 26,700 imported ones. The 9,813 fatalities from the pandemic include 9,797 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,101 deaths and Taipei City 1,101.