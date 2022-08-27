Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 25,621 local COVID cases

CECC announces 40 deaths, 280 imported cases

  925
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/27 14:20
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 25,621 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Aug. 27), as well as 280 imported cases and 40 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The single-day number of local cases reached a peak of 94,808 May 27, and dropped to a 100-day low of 15,206 local transmissions Aug. 8. Due to the feared spread of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant, officials predicted the daily number would reach 30,000 next week, with a peak expected in mid-September or later.

Saturday's new local cases included 11,493 males and 14,115 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 5,539, followed by Taipei City with 3,167 cases, and Taoyuan City with 2,976. Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Tainan each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 40 newly reported deaths were 22 male and 18 female local cases aged between under 5 and 99, with 38 suffering from chronic diseases and 24 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 15 and Aug. 24, and passed away between June 11 and Aug. 24.

The 280 new imported cases included 140 males and 140 females, aged from under 5 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between July 22 and Aug. 26.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 5,194,850, including 5,168,096 domestic cases and 26,700 imported ones. The 9,813 fatalities from the pandemic include 9,797 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,101 deaths and Taipei City 1,101.
CECC
COVID-19
local cases
local transmissions
imported cases
COVID deaths in Taiwan
BA.5

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 26,450 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 26,450 local COVID cases
2022/08/28 14:37
Taiwan adds 26,409 local COVID cases, records longest interval for MIS-C diagnosis
Taiwan adds 26,409 local COVID cases, records longest interval for MIS-C diagnosis
2022/08/26 14:38
Taiwan adds 26,967 local COVID cases, free rapid test kits for elderly announced
Taiwan adds 26,967 local COVID cases, free rapid test kits for elderly announced
2022/08/25 14:32
Taiwan announces new COVID wave, containment measures
Taiwan announces new COVID wave, containment measures
2022/08/24 18:08
Taiwan adds 28,397 local COVID cases, predicts pandemic to peak mid-Sept
Taiwan adds 28,397 local COVID cases, predicts pandemic to peak mid-Sept
2022/08/24 14:29