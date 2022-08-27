Austin FC 4, Los Angeles FC 1

|Los Angeles FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Austin FC
|1
|3
|—
|4
First Half_1, Austin FC, Fagundez, 6, 32nd minute.
Second Half_2, Austin FC, Urruti, 8 (Lima), 47th; 3, Austin FC, Urruti, 9, 51st; 4, Austin FC, Driussi, 19, 59th; 5, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 13, 61st.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Segura, Los Angeles FC, 30th; Urruti, Austin FC, 39th; Fagundez, Austin FC, 39th; Crepeau, Los Angeles FC, 40th; Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 57th.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Cameron Blanchard, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.
___
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Ryan Hollingshead, Jesus Murillo (Giorgio Chiellini, 60th), Diego Palacios (Franco Escobar, 60th), Eddie Segura; Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes; Cristian Arango, Gareth Bale (Kwadwo Opoku, 60th), Latif Blessing (Jhegson Mendez, 46th), Carlos Vela (Danny Trejo, 77th).
Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen (Jhohan Romana, 88th), Nicholas Lima; Diego Fagundez (Owen Wolff, 80th), Ethan Finlay (Washington Corozo, 87th), Daniel Pereira (Jhojan Valencia, 70th), Alexander Ring; Sebastian Driussi (Felipe Martins, 79th), Jon Gallagher, Maximiliano Urruti.