Friday At Flats West Bank Cleveland Purse: $251,750 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CLEVELAND (AP) _ Results Friday from Tennis in the Land at Flats West Bank (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Semifinals

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (7), Belarus, def. Alize Cornet (8), France, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-1, 6-2.