Everton signs striker Neal Maupay from Brighton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton strengthened its flagging attack by signing Neal Maupay from English Premier League rival Brighton on Friday.

The French striker moved for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal and plugs the gap left by Brazil international Richarlison, who joined Tottenham in this transfer window.

Everton’s other main striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, is out injured and manager Frank Lampard has been playing without a recognized center forward this season.

Everton has two goals in three matches in the league. One was an own-goal.

Maupay, who joined Brighton from Brentford in 2019 and scored 26 goals in 102 games, lost his place up front at Brighton to Danny Welbeck.

