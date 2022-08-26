Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|56
|.552
|8½
|Toronto
|68
|56
|.548
|9
|Baltimore
|66
|59
|.528
|11½
|Boston
|61
|65
|.484
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|66
|58
|.532
|_
|Minnesota
|63
|61
|.508
|3
|Chicago
|63
|63
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|51
|76
|.402
|16½
|Detroit
|48
|78
|.381
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|46
|.638
|_
|Seattle
|69
|57
|.548
|11½
|Texas
|58
|67
|.464
|22
|Los Angeles
|53
|73
|.421
|27½
|Oakland
|46
|81
|.362
|35
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|81
|46
|.638
|_
|Atlanta
|79
|48
|.622
|2
|Philadelphia
|71
|55
|.563
|9½
|Miami
|54
|71
|.432
|26
|Washington
|42
|84
|.333
|38½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|72
|54
|.571
|_
|Milwaukee
|65
|59
|.524
|6
|Chicago
|55
|71
|.437
|17
|Cincinnati
|49
|75
|.395
|22
|Pittsburgh
|47
|78
|.376
|24½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|37
|.702
|_
|San Diego
|69
|58
|.543
|19½
|San Francisco
|61
|63
|.492
|26
|Arizona
|57
|67
|.460
|30
|Colorado
|54
|73
|.425
|34½
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings
Houston 6, Minnesota 3
Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Texas 7, Detroit 6
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Keuchel 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Urquidy 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 7, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh (Beede 1-3) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 11-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Washington (Espino 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.