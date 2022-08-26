Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/26 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 78 48 .619 _
Tampa Bay 69 56 .552
Toronto 68 56 .548 9
Baltimore 66 59 .528 11½
Boston 61 65 .484 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 66 58 .532 _
Minnesota 63 61 .508 3
Chicago 63 63 .500 4
Kansas City 51 76 .402 16½
Detroit 48 78 .381 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 81 46 .638 _
Seattle 69 57 .548 11½
Texas 58 67 .464 22
Los Angeles 53 73 .421 27½
Oakland 46 81 .362 35

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 81 46 .638 _
Atlanta 79 48 .622 2
Philadelphia 71 55 .563
Miami 54 71 .432 26
Washington 42 84 .333 38½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 72 54 .571 _
Milwaukee 65 59 .524 6
Chicago 55 71 .437 17
Cincinnati 49 75 .395 22
Pittsburgh 47 78 .376 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 87 37 .702 _
San Diego 69 58 .543 19½
San Francisco 61 63 .492 26
Arizona 57 67 .460 30
Colorado 54 73 .425 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Houston 6, Minnesota 3

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Texas 7, Detroit 6

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Keuchel 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Urquidy 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-3) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 11-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Washington (Espino 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.