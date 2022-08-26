All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|45-20
|33-28
|Tampa Bay
|69
|56
|.552
|8½
|+½
|7-3
|L-1
|42-23
|27-33
|Toronto
|68
|56
|.548
|9
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|36-26
|32-30
|Baltimore
|66
|59
|.528
|11½
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|37-24
|29-35
|Boston
|61
|65
|.484
|17
|8
|4-6
|W-1
|30-33
|31-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|66
|58
|.532
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|32-25
|34-33
|Minnesota
|63
|61
|.508
|3
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|36-28
|27-33
|Chicago
|63
|63
|.500
|4
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|30-32
|33-31
|Kansas City
|51
|76
|.402
|16½
|18½
|3-7
|L-1
|31-36
|20-40
|Detroit
|48
|78
|.381
|19
|21
|5-5
|L-1
|29-35
|19-43
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|81
|46
|.638
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|42-19
|39-27
|Seattle
|69
|57
|.548
|11½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|34-27
|35-30
|Texas
|58
|67
|.464
|22
|10½
|6-4
|W-2
|28-34
|30-33
|Los Angeles
|53
|73
|.421
|27½
|16
|2-8
|W-1
|26-36
|27-37
|Oakland
|46
|81
|.362
|35
|23½
|4-6
|L-2
|20-43
|26-38
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|81
|46
|.638
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|42-19
|39-27
|Atlanta
|79
|48
|.622
|2
|+10
|8-2
|W-4
|42-24
|37-24
|Philadelphia
|71
|55
|.563
|9½
|+2½
|6-4
|W-5
|38-29
|33-26
|Miami
|54
|71
|.432
|26
|14
|4-6
|L-2
|25-34
|29-37
|Washington
|42
|84
|.333
|38½
|26½
|4-6
|L-1
|19-45
|23-39
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|72
|54
|.571
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|40-22
|32-32
|Milwaukee
|65
|59
|.524
|6
|2½
|4-6
|L-3
|31-25
|34-34
|Chicago
|55
|71
|.437
|17
|13½
|6-4
|W-1
|28-38
|27-33
|Cincinnati
|49
|75
|.395
|22
|18½
|4-6
|W-1
|26-36
|23-39
|Pittsburgh
|47
|78
|.376
|24½
|21
|2-8
|L-6
|26-36
|21-42
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|87
|37
|.702
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|45-16
|42-21
|San Diego
|69
|58
|.543
|19½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|35-28
|34-30
|San Francisco
|61
|63
|.492
|26
|6½
|4-6
|L-2
|34-29
|27-34
|Arizona
|57
|67
|.460
|30
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|32-32
|25-35
|Colorado
|54
|73
|.425
|34½
|15
|3-7
|L-3
|36-32
|18-41
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings
Houston 6, Minnesota 3
Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Texas 7, Detroit 6
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Keuchel 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Urquidy 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 7, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh (Beede 1-3) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 11-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Washington (Espino 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.