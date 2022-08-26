VSaaS Market Size, 2022 Applications, Size According to a Specific Product, Sales and Revenue by Region 2030

The global VSaaS market size was US$ 3.5 billion in 2021. The global VSaaS market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

There is a significant rise in demand for cloud-based services from various end users, basically for faster response times and remote monitoring. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the VSaaS market during the study period. In addition, growing strategic steps to boost research and technology advancements are expected to bring out lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

Video data is managed by service providers in VSaaS at a very low cost. Physical data storage equipment and workers are also not required in data processing, which significantly reduces the cost of recruiting IT staff. Apart from that, it also results in better performance and brings out the return on investment (RoI). End-users can save a significant amount by deducting the cost of buying servers, hard drives, and camera licenses. Therefore, the VSaaS market will witness ample growth opportunities during the study period.

On the flip side, privacy and hacking concerns related to data usage may restrict the growth of the VSaaS market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The VSaaS market witnessed a reasonable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to recover soon. The electronics industry was drastically hit in the wake of the pandemic, causing disruptions in the supply chain. As a result, it negatively affected the VSaaS market. Apart from that, the production facility’s suspension in China due to the COVID-19 epidemic hampered the growth of the VSaaS market.

Regional Analysis

VSaaS market in North America held the largest market share and is expected to record high growth during the study period primarily owing to the presence of a vast number of industry players such as Genetec, Inc., Homeboy, Inc., etc.

Asia-Pacific is projected to lay hold of highest market share, mainly due to the rising installation of surveillance equipment in countries like China and India. Apart from that, other factors like the growing population and the presence of a large number of camera manufacturers in the region are expected to have a significant contribution to the market growth during the study period. Initiatives by the governments to improve regional infrastructure and public safety also enhances the demand for VSaaS. As developing technologies like automatic number plate identification, facial recognition, people counting, retail management, remote asset management, and crowd management becomes more prevalent, there are also prospects for the businesses to grow in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd.

• Genetec, Inc.

• D-Link Systems, Inc.

• GeoVision, Inc.

• Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

• Pelco, Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Axis Communications AB

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• NETGEAR Inc.

• Homeboy, Inc.

• Canary Connect, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global VSaaS market segmentation focuses on Type, Industry, and Region.

By Type:

• Hosted

• Managed

• Hybrid

By Industry:

• Commercial

o Retail Stores & Malls

 Enterprises

 Banking & Financial Buildings

 Hospitality Centers

 Warehouses

• Infrastructure

• Transportation & City Surveillance

o Transportation

 City Surveillance

 Public Places

o Utilities

• Residential

• Military & Defense

• Public Facilities

o Healthcare Buildings

o Educational Buildings

o Religious Places

o Government Buildings

• Industrial

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

