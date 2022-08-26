E-Invoicing Market Size, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2022-2030

The global e-invoicing market size was US$ 5.1 billion in 2021. The global e-invoicing market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1289

E-invoicing refers to the method of electronic exchange of invoices between buyers and suppliers. Many locations define e-invoicing differently, relying on the laws and sorts of businesses that operate in their respective nations. For the purposes of this analysis, electronic invoices are categorized as structured invoices with more than seven needed fields for supplier and buyer verification.

Factors Influencing the Market

The tremendously growing e-commerce sector will primarily drive the growth of the e-invoicing market during the study period. The broad integration of smart IT solutions in various industries, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), energy, telecommunications, and retail industries, will create a positive outlook for the e-invoicing market during the study period. Apart from that, the flexible e-invoicing solutions delivered by product suppliers will also benefit the e-invoicing market during the analysis period.

The development of cloud-based invoicing web and software-based services, the Internet of Things (IoT), and predictive analytics is expected to reshape the landscape of various industries. Apart from that, the user base on e-commerce platforms is growing at a steep pace, which will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

E-invoicing also reduces the chances of tax fraud. Thus, such advantages will bring untapped growth opportunities for the market during the study period. On the flip side, the high initial cost of e-invoicing may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for e-invoicing increased as the e-commerce platform reached a peak in the user base. Several grocery delivery platforms are witnessing sharp growth since the beginning of the pandemic, which is expected to continue in the future. Apart from that, banking, retail, and other sectors are also adopting smart technologies in order to decline the rate of fraud. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a long-term positive impact on the e-invoicing market even in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1289

Regional Analysis

Europe held the largest share in the global e-invoicing market and is expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It is owing to the growing initiatives by governments that mandate the use of B2B and B2C e-invoicing procedures. Apart from that, rising digitalization and a growing user base on e-commerce websites are expected to have a long-term impact on the e-invoicing market.

Competitors in the Market

• Basware Corporation

• Transcepta LLC

• The Sage Group Plc

• Cegedim SA

• IBM Corporation

• Trade shift

• Coupa Software Inc.

• Comarch SA

• Nipendo Ltd.

• SAP SE

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global e-invoicing market segmentation focuses on End-Users, Deployment, and Region.

By End-User

• B2C

• B2B

• others

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1289

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1289

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/