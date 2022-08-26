Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Size, 2022 Key Drivers and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2030

The global real estate crowdfunding market size was US$ 151.9 billion in 2021. The global real estate crowdfunding market is expected to grow to US$ 1351.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Companies can raise money through crowdfunding, which also makes it easier for individuals to invest in those projects. Through the Internet and social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, it communicates with possible investors. Businesses can now get the capital through crowdfunding which would have been difficult otherwise. Additionally, it enables investors to take ownership of a company or piece of real land.

Factors Influencing the Market

The mounting range of construction activities will primarily drive the growth of the real estate crowdfunding market during the study period. The number of construction projects related to commercial structures, homes, and others, such as hospitals, clinics, apartment buildings, duplexes, schools, and others, is increasing at a rapid pace. Apart from that, construction loans are significantly growing in popularity, which will drive the growth of the real estate crowdfunding market during the study period.

Blockchain technology is gaining substantial traction due to the developing demand for smart contracts and tokenization. Blockchain-based real estate crowdfunding restructures purchase/sale agreements, rental agreements, property management tasks, and related services are growing in popularity. It also provides peer-to-peer finance for real estate enterprises and reorganizes real estate requirements. Thus, such applications will have a positive impact on the real estate crowdfunding market during the study period.

On the flip side, the high risk associated with real estate crowdfunding may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market witnessed a drastic drop in real estate crowdfunding. The pandemic brought along several challenges for the construction industry. Industry players recorded a sharp reduction in the number of projects. As a result, it hampered the growth of the real estate crowdfunding market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the real estate crowdfunding market due to the huge presence of key market players in the region. Apart from that, massive crowdfunding from key financers is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the real estate crowdfunding market in the region. The U.S. and Canada are likely to have the largest contribution to the growth of this regional market, owing to the growing development of commercial real estate properties and increasing awareness about crowdfunding platforms.

Competitors in the Market

• CrowdStreet, Inc.

• RM Technologies LLC

• RealCrowd, Inc.

• Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc.

• Groundfloor Finance Inc.

• DiversyFund, Inc.

• EstateGuru OÜ

• AHP Servicing LLC

• Crowdestate AS

• Fundrise, LLC

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global real estate crowdfunding market segmentation focuses on Investors, Model, Application, and Region.

By Investors

• Individual Investors

• Institutional Investors

By Model

• Lending

• Equity

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1301

