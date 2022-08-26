Computer-Aided Design Market Size : Things to Focus on to Ensure Growth Prospects by 2030

The global computer-aided design market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global computer-aided design market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1155

Factors Influencing the Market

With the aid of this software, a designer can quickly model the entire product and assist in fixing any errors before building an actual prototype. Software packages with computer assistance increase the engineer’s efficiency by improving the model’s quality and communication through documentation and the creation of a database. Moreover, the advantageous properties of computer-aided designs will fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

The wide applications of computer-aided design in automotive, building and construction, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, electronics and electrical, aerospace and defence, etc., will boost the growth of the computer-aided design market during the analysis period. Apart from that, the growing demand for designing software packages and investments in the sector will offer potential opportunities for the computer-aided design market growth.

Rising disposable income will benefit the computer-aided design market. In addition, new launches and R&D are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, Dassault Systèmes unveiled its 3DEXPERIENCE Release 2021x in 2020. With this platform, mid-market and SOLIDWORKS customers can benefit from the cloud in the areas of design, governance engineering, manufacturing and production, etc. Thus, such advancements are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the computer-aided design market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the computer-aided design market, owing to the rising adoption of advanced technology in various sectors, including architecture, automotive, construction, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, media & entertainment.

In addition, rising initiatives by the US government for integrating digital solutions in the development of the manufacturing industry will contribute to the growth of the computer-aided design market during the analysis period.

The Asia-Pacific computer-aided design market is forecast to record potential growth due to the presence of highly populated countries like China, Japan, and India. In addition, the rising investments in the construction, defense, and automotive industries will prompt the growth of the computer-aided design market during the study period.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1155

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, almost every end-use industry of computer-aided design witnessed a drastic drop in terms of revenue. The growth of the market was impeded by the decline in the revenue of the electrical, automotive, construction, and industrial equipment industry. Moreover, these industries rely heavily on laborers and raw materials. The unavailability of both of them obstructed the growth of the computer-aided design market.

Competitors in the Market

• Autodesk, Inc.

• Bentley Systems, Inc.

• CAD International

• Dassault Systèmes

• Encore Software

• Graebert GmbH

• Hexagon AB

• Oracle, PTC

• Siemens

• Trimble Inc

• TurboCAD

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global computer-aided design market segmentation focuses on Components, Technology, Application, Industry, and Region.

By Component

• Software

• Services

By Technology

• 3D Technology

• 2D Technology

By Application

• 3D Printing

• Assembly

• Surface Modeling

• Reverse Engineering

• Drafting Detailing

• Others

By Industry

• Electrical and Electronics

• Automotive

• Construction

• Industrial Equipment

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1155

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1155

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/