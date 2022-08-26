Drip Irrigation Market Size, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players 2030

The global drip irrigation market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global drip irrigation market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol976

The drip irrigation method regulates the use of water by slowly supplying water to the root system of plants. Using this method, water is dripped onto the soil surface above the roots or directly into the root zone. This technique aims to reduce water evaporation.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapid expansion of greenhouse vegetable production will primarily drive the growth of the market. Further, automatic drip irrigation is required to influence soil moisture, especially in the case of specialized greenhouse vegetables. The benefits of automation of drip irrigation systems, such as ease of use, efficient management of soil moisture, time management, and zero chances of human errors, will boost the growth of the drip irrigation market during the study period.

Drip irrigation enhances the profits per yield, which will escalate the demand for drip irrigation systems in the coming years. In addition, growing government policies offering drip irrigation subsidies will also upsurge the demand for drip irrigation during the study period. On the contrary, the high initial cost of large-scale drip irrigation systems may limit the growth of the drip irrigation market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific drip irrigation market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the rising demand for drip irrigation in the agriculture industry. Further, growing farming practices in the region will also contribute to the growth of the drip irrigation market during the study period. In developing countries like China and India, governments are offering favorable subsidies and incentives to boost farming practices. Moreover, rising initiatives to produce high yield and low water waste will also drive this regional market forward.

North America, followed by Europe, will also hold a significant share due to favorable government incentives and subsidies. Moreover, the rising adoption of advanced technology in the region’s agricultural sector will contribute to the growth of the drip irrigation market during the forecast period.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol976

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for farming practices increased abruptly during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to cater to the surging demand of the population. However, the high cost associated with drip irrigation setup hampered the growth of the market, mainly in developing countries.

Competitors in the Market

• Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Hunter Industries, Inc.

• Irritec S.p.A

• Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

• Lindsay Corporation

• Microjet Irrigation Systems

• Netafim Limited

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

• The Toro Company

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global drip irrigation market segmentation focuses on Component, Crop Type, Application, and Region.

By Component:

• Emitters/Drippers

• Pressure Pumps

• Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

• Valves

• Filters

• Fittings & Accessories

By Crop Type:

• Field Crops

• Fruits & Nuts

• Vegetable Crops

• Other

By Application:

• Surface

• Subsurface

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol976

On the basis of region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol976

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/