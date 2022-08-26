3D Printing Elastomers Market Size, Growing Demand by Major Competitor and Strategies Analysis in 2022-2030

The global 3D printing elastomers market size was US$ 2.5 billion in 2021. The global 3D printing elastomers size is forecast to grow to US$ 6.1 Billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Elastomers are polymers that have both viscosity and elasticity, a property known as viscoelasticity. Elastomers are molecules with a low young modulus and a high yield strength that are held together by weak intermolecular interactions. They have the unusual ability to return to their original shape and size after being stretched to extreme lengths. Elastomers include natural rubber, polyurethanes, polybutadiene, silicone, and neoprene. The two basic types of elastomers are saturated and unsaturated elastomers.

Factors Influencing the Market

3D printing elastomers find a wide range of applications across various end-use industries, such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, etc. The rising demand for 3D printing elastomers from these industries will initially drive the growth of the overall 3D printing elastomers market.

Growing demand for efficient designs and the rising deployment of 3D printers will also contribute to the growth of the 3D printing elastomers market. Further, the fact that 3D printing technology is highly used to create tissues, prosthetics, and medical implants, will also contribute to the growth of the 3D printing elastomers market.

Low operating costs related to 3D printing elastomers will escalate the growth of the overall market. The market is also driven by other factors, such as a rising consumer base and the benefits of 3D printing elastomers like high-speed production, which will propel the market forward.

The automobile sector is experiencing a steadily rising demand for 3D-printed elastomers, which will benefit the 3D printing elastomers market during the study period. On the contrary, the high material cost may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak significantly surged the demand for 3D printing elastomers from the healthcare segment. Moreover, the consumer goods industry has also registered substantial growth in various segments, which has contributed to the growth of the 3D printing elastomers market. However, the market witnessed a substantial drop in terms of demand for the construction and automotive segment, which hampered the growth of the 3D printing elastomers market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the 3D printing elastomers market due to the presence of various prominent 3D printing elastomer producers, such as Carbon Inc., 3D Printing Systems Inc., etc. In addition to that, the growing number of new launches by these industry players will also contribute to the growth of the 3D printing elastomers market. Further, an increasing range of partnerships and company expansions will benefit the 3D printing elastomers market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• 3D Systems Corporation

• EOS GmbH

• Electro-Optical Systems

• Concept-LaserGmbH

• ExOne Co.

• Arcam AB

• SLM Solutions Group AG

• Hewlett Packard Inc.

• Materialize NV

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global 3D printing elastomers market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Powder

• Filament

• Liquid

• Others

By Application

• Automotive

• Aerospace & defense

• Healthcare

• Consumer Goods

• Construction

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

