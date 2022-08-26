3D Printing Metals Market Size, Study Combine With Challenges and Opportunities up to 2030

The global 3D printing metals market size was US$ 0.7 billion in 2021. The global 3D printing metals market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a revolutionary method of constructing a three-dimensional object by layering layers of printing material. This tool less process aids in the production of fully dense metallic parts with great precision in less time. Titanium alloys, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, and copper are among the metals utilized in 3D printing.

Factors Influencing the Market

3D printing metals are widely used in the aerospace sector to manufacture lightweight aircraft. Moreover, growing spending by governments to strengthen the aerospace and defense sector will drive the growth of the global 3D printing metals market.

In the metal manufacturing industry, the introduction of 3D printing metals has set a new norm. Metal 3D printing is gaining traction due to its ability to create materials with complex geometries and a unique mix of physical and chemical properties. They have good ductility and heat resistance, and are light in weight. On the contrary, the high cost associated with 3D printing metals may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a tremendous influence on the world economy and, as a result, the 3D printing sector. In the beginning, Europe and the Asia Pacific were among the worst-affected regions in terms of COVID-19 patients worldwide. Therefore, responding to this situation, governments issued an order for the entire closure of some key cities due to the virus’s rapid spread. Manufacturers of 3D printers were affected by the overall country lockdown, which resulted in manpower shortage and a full breakdown of the country’s logistics and supply chain. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global 3D printing metals market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific 3D printing metals market is forecast to hold the highest market share, owing to growing investments in the construction, automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors. Furthermore, the rapidly rising manufacturing industry and the presence of significant market players in the region will contribute to the growth of the global 3D printing metals market.

By region, the 3D printing metals market is segmented as follows:

