Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, August 26, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;28;24;Morning rain;26;23;WSW;21;97%;100%;2

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with hazy sun;43;29;Warm with hazy sun;42;30;NE;15;32%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;Sunny and very warm;36;22;WNW;12;31%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;27;21;Windy in the p.m.;29;22;ENE;20;64%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;21;14;Nice with some sun;22;13;N;17;63%;14%;3

Anchorage, United States;Rain;14;11;A couple of showers;15;9;NE;5;91%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;S;10;12%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Some sun;28;15;A p.m. t-storm;28;11;NE;13;50%;62%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;34;21;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;S;16;34%;24%;6

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;29;21;A stray thunderstorm;29;22;SSW;12;63%;42%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;15;11;Winds subsiding;16;8;SSW;24;74%;14%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;43;30;Sunshine and warm;44;28;WNW;20;13%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;WSW;8;78%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;27;21;A thunderstorm;26;20;W;14;82%;93%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;SSE;12;65%;65%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;29;22;Sun and some clouds;28;22;SW;15;70%;27%;7

Beijing, China;Some sun, pleasant;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;SSW;12;43%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Very warm;32;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;WSW;8;55%;9%;6

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;23;18;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NW;13;82%;95%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;9;A little a.m. rain;19;9;SE;9;69%;68%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;E;15;39%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very warm;31;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;19;NW;9;62%;66%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm around;23;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;NNE;11;58%;7%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;34;18;Sunny and very warm;32;18;WSW;9;49%;7%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Warm with some sun;33;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;NNE;5;48%;29%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Afternoon showers;23;18;Not as warm;20;2;S;17;52%;4%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;32;19;Partly sunny;30;20;NE;12;30%;10%;12

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;A morning shower;30;19;NNE;10;53%;41%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy, low humidity;33;24;Sunny, low humidity;35;25;NNE;15;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;15;11;A morning shower;16;9;S;12;68%;45%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;20;SSE;7;65%;66%;9

Chennai, India;A stray t-shower;34;24;A t-storm around;33;27;WSW;12;81%;73%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;SSE;11;59%;17%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;28;25;A thunderstorm;28;26;WSW;19;80%;95%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thunderstorm;24;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;15;WNW;12;85%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;An afternoon shower;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;WNW;9;81%;74%;9

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;36;24;Partial sunshine;33;25;SE;12;60%;28%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the a.m.;29;19;Rain and drizzle;28;19;SE;14;62%;66%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;35;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;W;16;61%;36%;10

Denver, United States;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;16;Partly sunny;32;18;SW;11;28%;4%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy;34;29;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SSE;17;75%;68%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny;32;21;SSE;11;62%;44%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;17;9;Periods of sun;19;12;ENE;8;70%;39%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;Sunny and delightful;32;16;NE;14;18%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;26;22;Partly sunny, nice;26;22;ENE;16;79%;72%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Tropical rainstorm;31;26;A morning shower;34;27;SSE;9;71%;55%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;ENE;12;34%;0%;9

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;14;68%;69%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the a.m.;19;13;Partly sunny, warm;22;16;SSE;13;75%;10%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;31;24;A t-storm or two;34;25;N;8;71%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;33;27;SW;11;72%;47%;5

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;32;25;Lots of sun, breezy;31;24;ENE;28;59%;33%;11

Hyderabad, India;Variable cloudiness;34;23;A t-storm around;30;23;NNW;14;68%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;Hazy sunshine;32;25;WNW;15;58%;44%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;Sunshine and humid;29;21;ENE;12;73%;31%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;31;24;Downpours;31;25;ESE;12;73%;96%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;38;31;Partly sunny, warm;38;31;NNE;18;46%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;N;13;27%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A little a.m. rain;19;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;NNE;7;47%;5%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;31;26;A shower in places;30;26;W;20;72%;49%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;28;20;Couple of t-storms;29;22;ESE;9;80%;95%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;36;26;Partly sunny;35;26;S;17;41%;40%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and warm;27;21;Partly sunny;28;17;NNE;12;36%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A few p.m. showers;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;ENE;17;66%;69%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;Low clouds breaking;31;21;W;13;52%;38%;7

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;35;28;Afternoon showers;33;27;SSE;13;76%;100%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;31;25;Downpours;32;24;NW;8;72%;100%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;15;-1;Turning cloudy, mild;15;0;ENE;10;39%;8%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;A little a.m. rain;27;23;SW;25;79%;97%;3

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;16;14;Clouds and sun;16;14;SSE;14;81%;4%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;NW;10;68%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;E;10;60%;11%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;29;18;Fog, then sun;28;19;S;11;60%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;SW;9;75%;12%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;21;E;7;41%;27%;8

Male, Maldives;A shower and t-storm;28;26;Morning showers;30;26;W;24;75%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;7;73%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Morning showers;31;26;ESE;8;77%;99%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Rather cloudy;16;8;Partly sunny;18;11;NE;14;70%;13%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Breezy in the p.m.;24;13;A p.m. t-shower;23;14;SSW;9;58%;82%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ESE;13;68%;83%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;31;18;Very warm;28;18;ESE;12;44%;33%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;33;23;Partly sunny;30;23;SSW;18;64%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;22;14;Showers around;16;6;SSW;25;61%;79%;3

Montreal, Canada;A heavy thunderstorm;20;15;Sunshine and nice;22;14;S;3;65%;26%;6

Moscow, Russia;Lots of sun, warm;31;16;Mainly cloudy, warm;31;19;E;14;39%;5%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;A shower in spots;30;26;WNW;7;80%;80%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;23;13;A morning shower;20;13;E;12;72%;70%;6

New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;30;23;A t-storm around;29;22;N;12;58%;67%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;23;WNW;16;51%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A morning shower;22;11;Cooler, a.m. showers;18;5;N;18;67%;72%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;32;24;Turning cloudy;32;25;N;9;57%;57%;9

Oslo, Norway;Not as warm;20;14;Partly sunny, warm;23;14;NE;5;71%;30%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Thunderstorms;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;S;8;69%;26%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with sunshine;29;24;A shower in places;28;24;ESE;25;71%;69%;8

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NNW;8;85%;92%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;NE;9;71%;47%;12

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;26;15;Partly sunny;26;14;NNE;13;53%;7%;5

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;20;10;Showers around;17;8;S;21;68%;68%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;31;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;W;9;70%;84%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;NNE;17;73%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;22;ESE;13;60%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;28;17;A t-storm in spots;24;17;NW;11;78%;73%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;An afternoon shower;29;14;Not as warm;24;12;NNW;12;56%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;9;A bit of rain;21;10;E;14;51%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Decreasing clouds;26;18;WNW;12;75%;26%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, breezy;27;22;A little a.m. rain;28;23;SE;19;72%;90%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;14;6;Turning cloudy;14;9;SE;10;55%;24%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;26;16;A t-storm around;29;18;E;5;66%;42%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;NNE;13;64%;2%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Thickening clouds;41;27;Mostly cloudy;41;29;ESE;16;9%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Very warm;31;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;20;SW;13;61%;56%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A passing shower;21;13;Partly sunny, warmer;27;16;NE;9;75%;42%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;21;15;Turning sunny;21;15;WSW;20;64%;7%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;26;18;ESE;13;75%;91%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. shower or two;31;26;A stray t-shower;31;25;SE;18;75%;91%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;SW;9;95%;87%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;26;16;Clouding up;26;17;NNE;16;26%;14%;9

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cooler;17;6;Partly sunny;19;6;SW;9;62%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;9;81%;87%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;29;16;Partly sunny, warm;31;15;N;10;47%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Cooler;21;14;Mostly cloudy;22;13;NNE;10;64%;35%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;29;18;Sunny and nice;25;15;W;10;55%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;30;25;Rain and drizzle;28;24;ENE;16;71%;74%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;An afternoon shower;31;25;ESE;7;76%;97%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;28;13;Plenty of sun;29;14;S;8;50%;3%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;E;14;69%;85%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;23;16;Warm with a t-storm;27;17;SW;11;69%;98%;4

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;Clouds and sun;18;11;NNW;13;69%;71%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy this morning;36;28;A t-storm around;38;28;S;14;44%;64%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;23;14;A t-storm around;26;16;SE;9;71%;42%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;33;18;Plenty of sun;34;18;E;11;22%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Sunny and hot;33;18;ENE;12;32%;3%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;Plenty of sun;32;22;SSE;11;12%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;N;18;57%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Hot with sunshine;39;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;21;SE;10;46%;44%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm around;30;25;Humid;32;25;SSW;22;64%;31%;8

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;26;16;Nice with sunshine;23;18;ESE;13;60%;1%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Sunny and beautiful;31;25;ESE;8;58%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;24;ENE;11;52%;4%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cool;16;1;Increasing clouds;20;8;ESE;11;55%;44%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;22;15;Decreasing clouds;22;15;SE;9;55%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;31;20;A t-storm in spots;28;18;WSW;12;66%;57%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A little rain;28;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;N;8;64%;64%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very warm;26;17;Sunshine, very warm;30;16;SE;9;48%;7%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm;31;19;Very warm;31;17;SE;10;40%;4%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;12;7;Breezy;12;9;SSE;28;76%;88%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;29;25;A thunderstorm;29;25;SE;9;82%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;35;19;Sunny and hot;34;20;NE;8;25%;2%;8

