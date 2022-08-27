Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;83;74;Morning rain;78;73;WSW;13;97%;100%;2

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with hazy sun;109;85;Warm with hazy sun;107;86;NE;10;32%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;94;66;Sunny and very warm;98;71;WNW;8;31%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;81;70;Windy in the p.m.;84;71;ENE;12;64%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;70;57;Nice with some sun;72;56;N;10;63%;14%;3

Anchorage, United States;Rain;57;51;A couple of showers;58;49;NE;3;91%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;62;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;S;6;12%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Some sun;82;60;A p.m. t-storm;82;52;NE;8;50%;62%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;93;69;Sunshine, very hot;96;67;S;10;34%;24%;6

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;83;70;A stray thunderstorm;85;72;SSW;7;63%;42%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;59;52;Winds subsiding;61;47;SSW;15;74%;14%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;109;85;Sunshine and warm;111;82;WNW;12;13%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;WSW;5;78%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;81;70;A thunderstorm;78;68;W;9;82%;93%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;SSE;8;65%;65%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;84;71;Sun and some clouds;82;72;SW;9;70%;27%;7

Beijing, China;Some sun, pleasant;82;57;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;SSW;7;43%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Very warm;90;66;Partly sunny, warm;90;65;WSW;5;55%;9%;6

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;74;65;A t-storm in spots;77;61;NW;8;82%;95%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;66;48;A little a.m. rain;66;49;SE;5;69%;68%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;81;57;Mostly sunny, nice;82;58;E;9;39%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very warm;88;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;66;NW;6;62%;66%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm around;73;55;Clouds and sun, nice;73;54;NNE;7;58%;7%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;93;65;Sunny and very warm;90;65;WSW;6;49%;7%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Warm with some sun;92;65;Partly sunny, warm;89;65;NNE;3;48%;29%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Afternoon showers;74;65;Not as warm;68;36;S;11;52%;4%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;90;66;Partly sunny;87;68;NE;8;30%;10%;12

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;A morning shower;86;67;NNE;6;53%;41%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy, low humidity;91;76;Sunny, low humidity;94;77;NNE;9;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;59;51;A morning shower;61;48;S;7;68%;45%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;82;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;68;SSE;4;65%;66%;9

Chennai, India;A stray t-shower;93;76;A t-storm around;92;80;WSW;7;81%;73%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;75;62;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;SSE;7;59%;17%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;83;77;A thunderstorm;83;79;WSW;12;80%;95%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thunderstorm;75;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;72;60;WNW;8;85%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;An afternoon shower;86;79;A t-storm around;86;79;WNW;5;81%;74%;9

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;96;75;Partial sunshine;92;77;SE;7;60%;28%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the a.m.;84;67;Rain and drizzle;83;66;SE;9;62%;66%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;95;80;Hazy sunshine;94;81;W;10;61%;36%;10

Denver, United States;Heavy p.m. t-storms;85;61;Partly sunny;89;64;SW;7;28%;4%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy;94;85;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;SSE;10;75%;68%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;70;Mostly sunny;89;71;SSE;7;62%;44%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;63;48;Periods of sun;66;54;ENE;5;70%;39%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;Sunny and delightful;89;61;NE;9;18%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;79;71;Partly sunny, nice;80;72;ENE;10;79%;72%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Tropical rainstorm;87;78;A morning shower;93;80;SSE;5;71%;55%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;Mostly sunny;80;55;ENE;7;34%;0%;9

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;E;9;68%;69%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the a.m.;65;55;Partly sunny, warm;72;61;SSE;8;75%;10%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;88;75;A t-storm or two;92;77;N;5;71%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;A t-storm around;92;80;SW;7;72%;47%;5

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;89;77;Lots of sun, breezy;87;75;ENE;18;59%;33%;11

Hyderabad, India;Variable cloudiness;92;74;A t-storm around;87;74;NNW;9;68%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;Hazy sunshine;89;77;WNW;9;58%;44%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;A p.m. shower or two;84;72;Sunshine and humid;84;70;ENE;7;73%;31%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;89;76;Downpours;89;76;ESE;8;73%;96%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;101;87;Partly sunny, warm;100;88;NNE;11;46%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;76;50;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;N;8;27%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A little a.m. rain;66;61;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;NNE;4;47%;5%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;87;79;A shower in places;87;80;W;13;72%;49%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;83;68;Couple of t-storms;84;71;ESE;6;80%;95%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;98;79;Partly sunny;95;79;S;10;41%;40%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and warm;81;69;Partly sunny;83;63;NNE;7;36%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A few p.m. showers;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;ENE;10;66%;69%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;85;71;Low clouds breaking;88;70;W;8;52%;38%;7

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;95;83;Afternoon showers;92;81;SSE;8;76%;100%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;89;77;Downpours;89;75;NW;5;72%;100%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;59;30;Turning cloudy, mild;58;31;ENE;6;39%;8%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;A little a.m. rain;81;73;SW;15;79%;97%;3

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;61;57;Clouds and sun;61;57;SSE;9;81%;4%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;80;63;Mostly sunny;78;62;NW;6;68%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;E;6;60%;11%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;84;65;Fog, then sun;83;65;S;7;60%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;76;68;Partly sunny, nice;75;67;SW;6;75%;12%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;90;69;Mostly sunny;90;69;E;5;41%;27%;8

Male, Maldives;A shower and t-storm;82;78;Morning showers;86;79;W;15;75%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;NNE;4;73%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;Morning showers;88;79;ESE;5;77%;99%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Rather cloudy;61;46;Partly sunny;65;51;NE;9;70%;13%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Breezy in the p.m.;75;55;A p.m. t-shower;73;57;SSW;6;58%;82%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;ESE;8;68%;83%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;88;65;Very warm;83;64;ESE;7;44%;33%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;92;73;Partly sunny;86;73;SSW;11;64%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;71;57;Showers around;60;42;SSW;15;61%;79%;3

Montreal, Canada;A heavy thunderstorm;68;58;Sunshine and nice;72;58;S;2;65%;26%;6

Moscow, Russia;Lots of sun, warm;89;61;Mainly cloudy, warm;88;66;E;8;39%;5%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower in the a.m.;86;79;A shower in spots;87;79;WNW;4;80%;80%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;73;56;A morning shower;68;55;E;7;72%;70%;6

New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;87;73;A t-storm around;84;72;N;7;58%;67%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;91;71;Mostly sunny;92;73;WNW;10;51%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A morning shower;71;53;Cooler, a.m. showers;64;42;N;11;67%;72%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;89;75;Turning cloudy;90;77;N;6;57%;57%;9

Oslo, Norway;Not as warm;68;58;Partly sunny, warm;74;58;NE;3;71%;30%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Thunderstorms;68;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;51;S;5;69%;26%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with sunshine;84;75;A shower in places;83;75;ESE;15;71%;69%;8

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;86;75;A thunderstorm;86;75;NNW;5;85%;92%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;91;74;A t-storm around;91;75;NE;6;71%;47%;12

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;79;59;Partly sunny;79;58;NNE;8;53%;7%;5

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;68;50;Showers around;63;46;S;13;68%;68%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;88;78;A t-storm or two;93;79;W;5;70%;84%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;87;75;A t-storm around;88;75;NNE;11;73%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;72;ESE;8;60%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;82;63;A t-storm in spots;75;62;NW;7;78%;73%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;An afternoon shower;84;57;Not as warm;75;54;NNW;7;56%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;48;A bit of rain;70;49;E;9;51%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;Decreasing clouds;78;64;WNW;7;75%;26%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, breezy;81;71;A little a.m. rain;83;73;SE;12;72%;90%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;57;42;Turning cloudy;57;49;SE;6;55%;24%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;78;61;A t-storm around;83;64;E;3;66%;42%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;66;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;NNE;8;64%;2%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Thickening clouds;106;81;Mostly cloudy;107;85;ESE;10;9%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Very warm;89;70;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;68;SW;8;61%;56%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A passing shower;69;55;Partly sunny, warmer;81;60;NE;6;75%;42%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;69;58;Turning sunny;70;59;WSW;12;64%;7%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;80;64;A shower and t-storm;79;64;ESE;8;75%;91%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. shower or two;88;78;A stray t-shower;88;78;SE;11;75%;91%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;SW;6;95%;87%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;80;61;Clouding up;79;62;NNE;10;26%;14%;9

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cooler;62;42;Partly sunny;67;43;SW;5;62%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;NNE;5;81%;87%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;84;62;Partly sunny, warm;88;59;N;6;47%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Cooler;70;58;Mostly cloudy;71;56;NNE;6;64%;35%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;83;65;Sunny and nice;77;59;W;6;55%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;86;77;Rain and drizzle;82;75;ENE;10;71%;74%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;An afternoon shower;87;77;ESE;4;76%;97%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;82;55;Plenty of sun;84;57;S;5;50%;3%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;88;79;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;E;9;69%;85%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;73;61;Warm with a t-storm;80;62;SW;7;69%;98%;4

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;62;50;Clouds and sun;65;53;NNW;8;69%;71%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy this morning;97;82;A t-storm around;100;83;S;9;44%;64%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;73;57;A t-storm around;79;61;SE;6;71%;42%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;91;65;Plenty of sun;92;65;E;7;22%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;88;63;Sunny and hot;92;65;ENE;7;32%;3%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;88;72;Plenty of sun;90;72;SSE;7;12%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;76;Breezy in the p.m.;90;77;N;11;57%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Hot with sunshine;103;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;71;SE;6;46%;44%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm around;86;76;Humid;90;76;SSW;13;64%;31%;8

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;79;61;Nice with sunshine;74;65;ESE;8;60%;1%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;86;73;Sunny and beautiful;88;77;ESE;5;58%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;92;73;Mostly sunny;93;76;ENE;7;52%;4%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cool;61;34;Increasing clouds;68;47;ESE;7;55%;44%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;71;59;Decreasing clouds;71;58;SE;6;55%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;89;68;A t-storm in spots;83;65;WSW;7;66%;57%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A little rain;82;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;N;5;64%;64%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very warm;78;63;Sunshine, very warm;87;61;SE;6;48%;7%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm;88;66;Very warm;88;62;SE;6;40%;4%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;54;44;Breezy;54;48;SSE;17;76%;88%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;84;78;A thunderstorm;85;77;SE;6;82%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;94;66;Sunny and hot;93;68;NE;5;25%;2%;8

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather