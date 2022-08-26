Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

Global integrated workplace management system market will reach $9,693.0 million by 2030, growing by 14.1% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the rising adoption of workflow automation solutions, increasing emphasis on energy management by governments, the introduction of new technologies, and the growth in a number of smart & sustainable buildings across the world.

Accruent LLC, Archibus Inc., FM:Systems Inc., FSI (FM Solutions) Limited, IBM Corporation, Indus Systems Inc., iOFFICE Corporation, MCS Solutions, MRI Software LLC, OfficeSpace Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Planon Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., Visual Lease, LLC

Highlighted with 93 tables and 107 figures, this 192-page report Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market 2020-2030 by Component (Software, Service), Connectivity Protocol (DALI, WiFi, LPWAN, NEMA), Application, Building Type (New, Retrofit), Business Model, Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global integrated workplace management system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global integrated workplace management system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Connectivity Protocol, Application, Building Type, Business Model, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Component

Software & Solution

Software & Solution by Application Type

o Property Management

? Lease & Property Administration

? Capital Budgeting & Planning

? Project Portfolio Management

? Environmental Monitoring & Management

o Asset & Maintenance Management

? Preventive Maintenance

? Condition Assessment

? Material Safety Data Sheets Management

? Fleet Management

o Space & Move Management

? Space Allocation & Chargeback

? Hoteling & Reservations

? Move Management

o Technology Management

? Enterprise Asset Management

? Telecommunications & Cable Management

? Work Order Management

o Environmental and Energy Management

o Other Applications

Software & Solution by AI Feature

o AI Software

? Natural Language Processing (NLP)

? Image Recognition & Processing

? Machine Learning & Perception

? Deep Learning & Neural Network

? Speech Recognition

o Non-AI Software

Service & Support

o Professional Services

? Integration & Deployment Services

? Support & Maintenance Services

? Consulting Services

o Managed Services

Based on Connectivity Protocol

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

WiFi

LPWAN

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

BACnet

Other Connectivity Protocols

Based on Application

Facility Management

Operations & Service Management

Real Estate Management

Environmental & Energy Management

Capital Project Management

Based on Building Type

New Buildings

Retrofit Buildings

Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each primary section.

Subscription Fee Based Model

Perpetual License Fee Based Model

Based on Deployment, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each primary section.

On-premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

Based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Based on Industry Vertical,

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & Consumer Electronics

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing & Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Telecommunication & IT

Government & Public Sector

Real Estate & Construction

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

