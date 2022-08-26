Europe Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Share | Revenue And Structure Forecast To 2030

Europe integrated workplace management system market accounted for $814.4 million in 2020 and will grow by 12.7% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising adoption of workflow automation solutions, increasing emphasis on energy management by governments, the introduction of new technologies, and the growth in a number of smart & sustainable buildings across the world.
Accruent LLC, Archibus Inc., FM:Systems Inc., FSI (FM Solutions) Limited, IBM Corporation, Indus Systems Inc., iOFFICE Corporation, MCS Solutions, MRI Software LLC, OfficeSpace Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Planon Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., Visual Lease, LLC
Highlighted with 44 tables and 75 figures, this 136-page report Europe Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market 2020-2030 by Component (Software, Service), Connectivity Protocol (DALI, WiFi, LPWAN, NEMA), Application, Building Type (New, Retrofit), Business Model, Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe integrated workplace management system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe integrated workplace management system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Connectivity Protocol, Application, Building Type, Business Model, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Based on Component
Software & Solution
Software & Solution by Application Type
o Property Management
? Lease & Property Administration
? Capital Budgeting & Planning
? Project Portfolio Management
? Environmental Monitoring & Management
o Asset & Maintenance Management
? Preventive Maintenance
? Condition Assessment
? Material Safety Data Sheets Management
? Fleet Management
o Space & Move Management
? Space Allocation & Chargeback
? Hoteling & Reservations
? Move Management
o Technology Management
? Enterprise Asset Management
? Telecommunications & Cable Management
? Work Order Management
o Environmental and Energy Management
o Other Applications
Software & Solution by AI Feature
o AI Software
? Natural Language Processing (NLP)
? Image Recognition & Processing
? Machine Learning & Perception
? Deep Learning & Neural Network
? Speech Recognition
o Non-AI Software
Service & Support
o Professional Services
? Integration & Deployment Services
? Support & Maintenance Services
? Consulting Services
o Managed Services
Based on Connectivity Protocol
Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)
WiFi
LPWAN
National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)
BACnet
Other Connectivity Protocols
Based on Application
Facility Management
Operations & Service Management
Real Estate Management
Environmental & Energy Management
Capital Project Management
Based on Building Type
New Buildings
Retrofit Buildings
Based on Business Model
Subscription Fee Based Model
Perpetual License Fee Based Model
Based on Deployment
On-premise Deployment
Cloud-based Deployment
Based on Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Based on Industry Vertical,
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail & Consumer Electronics
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Manufacturing & Automotive
Transportation & Logistics
Telecommunication & IT
Government & Public Sector
Real Estate & Construction
Other Industry Verticals
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
Table of Content:
- Market Definition and Overview
- Research Method and Logic
- Market Competition Analysis
- Product and Service Analysis
- Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19
- Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions
Key inquiries addressed in the report:
- Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.
- Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.
These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:
- The markets’ current infrastructures
- Market opportunities and challenges
- Future potential for growth in specific industries
- Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes
- Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown
- Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.
- The market’s main driving forces
- Key market trends are impeding market expansion.
- Obstacles to market expansion.
- Market’s top merchants.
- Thorough SWOT analysis
- Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.
- Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.
- Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.
- PEST study of the five main market regions.
Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.
It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.
Key Questions Answered in the Market Report
What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?
What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?
Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?
Which application segment will experience strong growth?
Who are the key suppliers in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
