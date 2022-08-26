Global Smartphone Market Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2030

Global smartphone market will reach $795.3 billion by 2027, growing by 9.5% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the rising demand for smart mobile phones, increasing per capita disposable income, and the growing adoption of smartphones in digital platforms amid COVID-19 pandemic. Global total shipment reached 1,331.3 million units in 2020 and is anticipated to grow by 10.5% annually in the years to come.
Apple Inc., Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd., HTC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, Motorola, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Realme, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Vivo Communication Technology Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation
Highlighted with 94 tables and 102 figures, this 178-page report Global Smartphone Market 2020-2027 by Operating System (Android, iOS), Display Technology (LCD, OLED), Screen Size, RAM Capacity, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smartphone market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smartphone market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Operating System, Display Technology, Screen Size, RAM Capacity, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Based on Operating System
Android Smartphones
iOS Smartphones
Other Operating Systems
Based on Display Technology
LCD Technology
OLED Technology
Other Display Technologies
Based on Screen Size
Less Than 4 Inches
4 – <5 Inches
5 – <5.5 Inches
5.5 – <6 Inches
6 Inches and Above
Based on RAM Capacity
Below 4GB
4GB – 8GB
Over 8GB
Based on Price Range
Ultra Low-End (Less Than $100)
Low-End ($100 – <$200)
Mid-Range ($200 – <$400)
Mid- to High-End ($400 – <$600)
High-End ($600 – <$800)
Premium ($800 – <$1000)
Ultra Premium ($1000 and Above)
Based on Distribution Channel
OEMs
E-commerce
Retailers
Geographically
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
Table of Content:
- Market Definition and Overview
- Research Method and Logic
- Market Competition Analysis
- Product and Service Analysis
- Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19
- Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions
