North America Surgical Robotics Market Trend | Drivers and Industry Status 2022 to 2030

North America surgical robotics market is expected to grow by 11.2% annually in the forecast period and reach $9,136.8 million by 2030. The surgical robots are generating major revenue among all the segments of medical robots. Report Ocean predicts the North America market to grow at a robust rate driven by a rapid adoption of surgical robotics for various types of operation and surgery procedures across the world. Surgeons, patients, hospitals and treatment facilities are expected to increasingly seek advanced robotic solutions for modern surgery treatments over the forecast years.

Accuray Incorporated, CMR Surgical, Globus Medical, Inc., Hansen Medical, Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Medrobotics Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Renishaw PLC, Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG), Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corp./MAKO, Think Surgical, Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Transenterix, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 60 figures, this 117-page report North America Surgical Robotics Market 2020-2030 by System Component (Robots, Instruments & Accessories, Service), Application (General, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedic, Cardiac), Surgery Type (MIS, Open Surgery), Mode of Control (Computer-controlled, Telemanipulator-controlled), End User (Hospitals, ASCs), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America surgical robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America surgical robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Application, Surgery Type, Mode of Control, End User, and Region.

Based on System Component

Robotic Systems

Instruments and Accessories

System Services

Based on Application

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Urology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Radiosurgery

Other Surgeries

Based on Surgery Type

Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS)

Open Surgeries

Based on Mode of Control

Computer-controlled Robotics

Telemanipulator-controlled Robotics

Based on End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other End Users

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

