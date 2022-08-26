Founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn donates to families of 2 slain police officers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said Friday (Aug. 26) he was donating NT$5 million ($165,000) to the families of each of the two police officers murdered in Tainan City earlier in the week.

A suspect named as Lin Hsin-wu (林信吾) stabbed the two officers to death when they tried to subdue him using pepper spray after the theft of a scooter Monday (Aug. 22). He was arrested after stepping off a bus in Hsinchu City early the following day.

Gou wrote on his Facebook page that officials would have to take the blame and resign for the double murder, while he also advocated reform ideas already mentioned by others since the deaths of the officers.

He said that rules restricting the use of guns by police should be relaxed, the system of minimum-security prisons should be reviewed, and the death penalty should be applied, CNA reported. Lin had disappeared after failing to return to a minimum-security facility following a family visit, while the officers reportedly used pepper spray instead of guns when he attacked them with a knife.

Gou said he understood the reaction of bitterness and anger shown by the sister of one of the murdered officers, as he himself was the son of a police officer. He added he was donating the money to an account set up by police in Tainan, so the families would at least not suffer financial hardship following the death of their loved ones.

In his Facebook message, Gou also advocated the application of the death penalty. Because the government had changed the rules in 2020, all 38 prisoners on death row had started the legal process of asking for rulings on the constitutionality of their death penalty in order to have their execution postponed, Gou said.

Once the process completed, the death sentences should be applied, he said, naming Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and Justice Minister Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) as responsible for the issue.