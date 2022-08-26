Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/08/26 17:48
Piccadilly line trains sit in their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) strike over jobs, pay and pensions in London, Fri...
Black Angus cattle eat hay at a farm in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A. Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Britain dive during the women's platform synchro competition at the European Aquatics 2022, in Rome, Saturda...
Rutger Koppelaar, of the Netherlands, makes an attempt in the Men's pole vault final during the athletics competition in the Olympic Stadium at the Eu...
The team of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 4 X 400 meters relay during the athletics competition in the Olympi...
Ed Simons, left, and Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers perform onstage at Field day, at Victoria Park, in London, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo ...
Anthony Harding, right, and Jack Laugher of Britain dive during the men's 3m springboard synchronized competition, at the 2022 European Aquatics in Ro...
Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, center, accompanied by running mate Martha Karua, left, gestures to the media as he prepares to hand over the pet...
Supporters of presidential candidate Raila Odinga react as he arrives at his campaign headquarters after submitting a petition at the Supreme Court in...
An armored personnel carrier is transported past a sunflower field toward the frontline in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022....
David Lawless and his son Toby Lawless work with shire horses Cosmo and Boy to harvest the wildflower meadow at King's College Cambridge, England, Tue...
People walk around destroyed Russian military vehicles installed in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kyiv authorities have banned mas...
A newly married couple kisses during Pope Francis's weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gr...
Pope Francis leaves on a wheelchair at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/...
A statue of a hand with finger nails painted in Ukraine's national colors was placed in front of the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednes...

AUG. 19-25, 2022

This week has seen a strike by London Underground workers and Kenya’s Raila Odinga challenging the election results in his country. Meanwhile, captured Russian military vehicles were installed in downtown Kyiv ahead of Independence Day.

The European Aquatics in Rome and the European Championships in Munich dominated sports. The Chemical Brothers performed in London, and an AP photographer captured a newly married couple kissing during Pope Francis’s general audience at the Vatican,

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by photographer Darko Bandic.

