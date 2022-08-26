Former Taoyuan legislator seeks 'fair chance' as mayoral hopeful in local Taiwan elections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is about to be dealt another blow on Saturday (Aug. 27) as a local DPP politician is likely to announce his bid to run in the Taoyuan mayoral race as an independent candidate.

Former DPP legislator Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清), known for his strong record of community engagement and believed to have strong ties with local grassroots organizations, said on a radio interview on Friday (Aug. 26) that all he was asking for "is a fair chance."

"My political party is betraying the legacy left by DPP pioneers and forgetting the founding principles by skipping due process to select a candidate to run for local elections," said Cheng.

He was referring to the party's decision in June to nominate former Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) to run as the DPP mayoral candidate in Taoyuan and later, the decision to replace Lin with legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) after Lin announced his withdrawal from the race over a plagiarism scandal.

Cheng Pao-ching expressed concern about what is happening in the DPP, where the party leadership continues to select candidates, rather than by vote of party members.

The 67-year-old politician also refuted rumors that he is seeking to partner with other political parties to secure a nomination to run in the mayoral race, saying he has been plagued by smear campaigns against him in an attempt to deter him from making the bid.

"There have been many meetings and negotiations held behind closed doors in the party, which shows a primary leadership crisis, and it is something that needs to be changed," he added.

"Making this bid to run in the election is not out of self-interest but to revive the founding spirit of the party of decades previous," he concluded, suggesting a high chance that he would run as an independent candidate in the upcoming local elections.