Taiwan's first 'period exhibition' opens in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Talking publicly about periods is still a major issue for many women in Taiwan, but a free exhibition in Taipei is challenging people to shed the shame of menstruation.

“The Stories of Our Periods” will run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 19 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei. The 16 square meter exhibition space offers more than 15 topic areas related to period equity, diversity and inclusion, gender equality, and sustainable development goals.

At the main entrance, a 1.5-meter tall uterus castle model allows children to crawl through to the other side, where they can view an introduction to menstruation. The exhibition shows menstrual products from the past, including disposable period panties, menstrual belts, and products people use nowadays, like tampons, menstrual cups and discs.



Visitors can touch feminine hygiene products and feel the textures. (Rungfang Chung photo)

Immersive guided tours are offered during the exhibition, while artists, film festival curators, and doctors are invited to talk about menstruation. Workshops for children to understand periods are also provided.



In one showroom is an illustration of the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), including depression, fatigue, and headaches. (Rungfang Chung photo)

"This exhibition welcomes everyone to understand periods, regardless of age and gender," said Vivi Lin (林薇), founder of With Red, at Friday's (Aug. 26) opening ceremony.

Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), former Director of Ministry of Health and Welfare and current Taipei mayoral candidate, said that in the past, people seldom talked about periods. Nowadays, this is changing, he said, and a lot of people advocate for the issue.



Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung supports gender equality issues. (With Red photo)

A long time advocate for women and gender equality in the workplace, legislator Wu Su-yao (吳思瑤) was invited to the event as a guest speaker. Wu is the first legislator to push for tax exemption for feminine hygiene products in the Legislative Yuan.

This supports the concept of social justice and period equity, she said. Wu urged the government to continue to tackle period poverty and improve education about menstruation.



Legislator Wu Su-yao wants tax-exempt feminine hygiene products in Taiwan. (Rungfang Chung photo)

The exhibition is organized by With Red (社團法人全球小紅帽協會), a non-profit organization founded in 2019, which focuses on menstruation-related issues and advocacy. It works closely with the government and schools to promote period-related workshops and courses, and to help the unprivileged with long-term support programs.



With Red hopes to remove the stigma and shame from menstruation. (Rungfang Chung photo)

In 2021, With Red received the 2021 Diana Award and was the first Taiwanese team to receive the award. In 2022, With Red founded The Red House Period Museum (小紅厝月經博物館), which is the only period museum still operating in the world, and also the first period museum in Taiwan.

"The Stories of Our Period” exhibition is free, for all genders, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 19. Guided tours, symposiums, and children's workshops are open for registration now. For more information, visit: With Red Facebook page.



With Red tackles period inequality, period poverty, and the stigmas of menstruation. (With Red photo)